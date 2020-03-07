4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
General News

12 foreign Buildcon players and Coach detained for playing in Zambia illegally

By Chief Editor
The Department of Immigration in Ndolahas detained 12 foreign players and the coach of Buildcon football club for various immigration offences.

This was in a routine operation conducted on Thursday, 5th March, 2020 at Levy Mwanawasa stadium aimed at screening all foreign staff employed by the football club.

The Serbian coach, Ivan Coric was taken into custody after it was discovered that he was holding an expired temporary employment permit while the 12 players detained include 3 Ghanaians, 3 Rwandese, 2 Congolese, 1 Cameroonian, 1 Burundian, 1 South African and 1 Ivorian.

According to Immigration Department Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka, most of the players in detention were holding expired temporary employment permits, while some had either overstayed their business visits or were in contravention of terms and conditions of their employment permits.

Mr. Nshinka said all 13 remain in custody, pending further immigration formalities.

Buildcon’s game against Nakambala Leopards which was scheduled to take place on Saturday has since been postponed to a later date.

