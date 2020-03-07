6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Nkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana ended their one month winless run on Saturday while Napsa Stars handed Green Eagles their first home loss of the 2019/2020 season to go second on the FAZ Super Division table.

At Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, record 12-time champions beat Kabwe Warriors 1-0 to end a four-match winless run.

Nkana’s last league victory was on January 26 when they beat Buildcon 3-0 at the same venue in Kitwe.

Idris Mbombo’s 71st minute strike saw Nkana move from fifth to fourth on 43 points, three behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Forest took the weekend off due to opponents Zanaco’s continental obligations thia Sunday away in Egypt in a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal date against Pyramid FC in Cairo.

The result saw Nkana ended a winless run after three draws and a loss.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars pulled off a dramatic 2-1 away win over Green Eagles.

Ronald Chibwe put Eagles ahead in the 8th minutes but Dickson Chapa equalized in the 42nd minute to see the two sides go 1-1 into the break.

Danny Silavwe scored the winning goal in the 64th minute to replace Eagles at number two.

Napsa have 45 points, one behind leaders Forest, Eagles are third on 44 points while Nkana have 43 points at number four.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 23
07/03/2020
Nkana 1-Kabwe Warriors 0
Lusaka Dynamos 2-Kansanshi Dynamos 1
Red Arrows 0-Mufulira Wanderers 3
Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 2
Nkwazi 0-Power Dynamos 0
08/03/2020
KYSA-Lumwana Radiants
13h00: Buildcon -Nakambala Leopards
15h00:Zesco United-Green Buffaloes
POSTPONED
Forest Rangers-Zanaco

[Read 24 times, 9 reads today]
Previous articleKitwe United’s Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo
Next articleStuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Stuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

Defending champions Zesco United’s story so far of 2020 continues on Sunday when they host Green Buffaloes at Levy...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better

sports - 0
Nkana ended their one month winless run on Saturday while Napsa Stars handed Green Eagles their first home loss of the 2019/2020 season to...
Read more
Sports

Kitwe United’s Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo

sports - 0
Financial challenges may shatter Kitwe United’s dream of returning to the FAZ Super Division this season. FAZ National Division side Kitwe are struggling financially after...
Read more
Health

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

Chief Editor - 5
The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus. Information Minister DORA SILIYA says the meeting set...
Read more
Economy

Government signs a Railway MOU with Railnet International

Chief Editor - 8
Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system. Speaking during...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Zesco United’s story so far of 2020 continues on Sunday when they host Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The eight-time...
Read more

Kitwe United’s Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo

Sports sports - 0
Financial challenges may shatter Kitwe United’s dream of returning to the FAZ Super Division this season. FAZ National Division side Kitwe are struggling financially after...
Read more

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020...
Read more

Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

Feature Sports sports - 3
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 24 times, 9 reads today]