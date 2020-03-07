Nkana ended their one month winless run on Saturday while Napsa Stars handed Green Eagles their first home loss of the 2019/2020 season to go second on the FAZ Super Division table.

At Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, record 12-time champions beat Kabwe Warriors 1-0 to end a four-match winless run.

Nkana’s last league victory was on January 26 when they beat Buildcon 3-0 at the same venue in Kitwe.

Idris Mbombo’s 71st minute strike saw Nkana move from fifth to fourth on 43 points, three behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Forest took the weekend off due to opponents Zanaco’s continental obligations thia Sunday away in Egypt in a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal date against Pyramid FC in Cairo.

The result saw Nkana ended a winless run after three draws and a loss.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars pulled off a dramatic 2-1 away win over Green Eagles.

Ronald Chibwe put Eagles ahead in the 8th minutes but Dickson Chapa equalized in the 42nd minute to see the two sides go 1-1 into the break.

Danny Silavwe scored the winning goal in the 64th minute to replace Eagles at number two.

Napsa have 45 points, one behind leaders Forest, Eagles are third on 44 points while Nkana have 43 points at number four.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 23

07/03/2020

Nkana 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

Lusaka Dynamos 2-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Red Arrows 0-Mufulira Wanderers 3

Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 2

Nkwazi 0-Power Dynamos 0

08/03/2020

KYSA-Lumwana Radiants

13h00: Buildcon -Nakambala Leopards

15h00:Zesco United-Green Buffaloes

POSTPONED

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

[Read 24 times, 9 reads today]