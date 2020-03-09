4.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 9, 2020
UPND will decisively deal with poverty once we form government-HH

By Chief Editor
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party will decisively deal with poverty once they form government.

Mr Hichilema says poverty is multifaceted and the UPND will deal with this problem by going beyond economic diversification, and deal with industry or sector based poverty which faces many working people, both in public and private related zones.

He says the critical area of concern is the transport industry that requires serious government intervention.

Mr Hichilema said a lot of drivers of various categories and types are wallowing in abject poverty and can be best described as the working poor or the underemployed as they have pathetic conditions of service that fall far below Basic Needs Basket.

He said the UPND has identified corruption by government officials as a major cause to this problem and therefore when they form government, UPND will vigorously tackle this scourge, as it has always affected the independence of collective bargaining, in the Transport industry, among many other areas.

Mr Hichilema added that conflict of interest among some government officials who are supposed to protect hard working drivers is rife because of corruption which has subsequently compromised the sector and opened it up for manipulation by unscrupulous individuals.

He said the UPND will therefore create transparency, accountability and an enabling environment that will attract genuine investors in this industry, and ensure it is profitable and remains as an enabler for economic growth.

“We will also endeavor to devise a sustainable beneficiation mechanism for all workers in terms of living wages, without discrimination based on ranks and other barriers”, he added.

“When we revive the economy, with functional policies in Mining, Agriculture, Tourist and a lot of other economic sectors, our Transportation industry will thrive and be sustainable, and our drivers’ livelihoods will subsequently be greatly improved”, said Mr Hichilema.

8 COMMENTS

  1. HH is the only hope for Zambia at the moment. He is the only presidential candidate with the experience, toughness,persistence and ability to change the direction of Zambian Economy. His record is solid, compared to the current accidental president like Bwezani who have been a complete disappointment to the country. HH is right, that Zambia needs functional policies and the right people with Experience, Exposure and Education to implement those policies. Given the level of destruction and debt that PF has plunged the country in, it will not be an easy road of recovery for Zambia, but at least it will pave way for Zambia’s future. Zambia is an envy of some so called first world countries, who only thrive, because they control the useless fiat currency but Zambia has got the real resources…

    2
    3

  2. Zambia needs serious bilateral agreements/deals with some serious countries, but we will only be able to make such deals when the right leader is in place! I dont belong to any political party but I am prepared to support HH for the sake of mother Zambia. Other presidential candidates are promising but not ready to be president.

    2
    3

  3. If you are paying your workers peanuts and yet claim to be billionaire then how exactly will you fight poverty if you are failing to do so now

    3
    3

  4. @Kaizar Zulu – How many people have you ever employed on your GRZ salary? HH supports and helps more people than you will ever help in your life. HH has a record to his name and the diversification of his business demonstrates how effective he can be as commander in chief. Dont you have a heart to see how much suffering the PF government has placed on Zambians? Zambians are suffering and this can be attributed to incompetent leadership of ECL, supported by people like you with unproven backgrounds.. Sad to watch…

    1

  5. isn’t Sammy chintombwa the owner of Surtania regna pension fund. hasn’t bo HH failed to pay the then BP works thier money back?. so if bo HH cannot fix his own pension fund.how exactly does he intend to fix the economy with brenthrust foundation. I’m breaker I’m transcendent and I approve this message.

  7. Jo Breaker, ECL couldn’t run a law firm and a tavern yet you guys still voted for him. Twice. In fact he has lamentable failed to run the country but you are gearing to give him a third term.

  8. Be specific with the interventions you are proposing. Improving conditions of service will not reduce road carnage. Key issues include doing away with these smalll buses, reducing overloading, overspeeding. In the long run develop mass transit systems such as trams within the city and improving rail transport for intercity routes.

