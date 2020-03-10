The Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says no member of the public should pay money to anyone in the name of the Commissioner General, or any senior government official.

Mr. Chanda has said this after receiving several complaints that there have been people that are swindling unsuspecting members of the public that they have been sent by Senior Government officials or the Commissioner General to facilitate some tax settlement with the Zambia Revenue Authority.

He has reminded all taxpayers that any tax owed to the Authority should be paid directly to ZRA using online platforms, the Banks or directly at the ZRA cash office.

Mr. Chanda said anyone found impersonating him or claiming to be his agent or any senior government official once found will be prosecuted.

He has since urged members of the public to report such people to the Authority or the security wings.

He has further encouraged all members of the public who are importing or paying taxes to ensure that they do not make any payments to agents whom they do not have official commercial contracts with.

All importers especially those importing vehicles and other materials would always ensure that they get assessments from their agents and all payments are done directly to the Zambia Revenue Authority.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda.

