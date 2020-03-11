Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the Penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect is alleged to have created a Facebook page using the name ZOOM and published defamatory or insulting matters against the Republican President with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule or contempt.

The suspect was picked up on 09th March,2020 from Kapiri Mposhi of Central Province.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspect has also been charged with three counts of Libel contrary to section 191 cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mrs Katongo said in the these matters, the suspect is alleged to have published defamatory remarks against three other people on Facebook and will appear in court soon.

“In the month of February 2020 and March 08th, police working in collaboration with ZICTA arrested four other persons for offences of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code, Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b)(c) of the Electronic Communication Act number 21 of 2009 in relation to matters alleged to have been posted on Facebook”, she said.

Mrs Katongo said police also warned and cautioned 4 WHATSAPP administrators for offences of Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b) (c) of the Electronic Communication Transactions Act number 21 of 2009.

She said those arrested in connection with Facebook postings are Kelly Nawezhi whose matter is in Court, Prince Kaliza aged 27 for the offence of proposing violence through social media (Zambian Watch), Joel Banda aged 23 for the offence of Prohibition of Pornography and also Libel through a platform called Zed Hule, Akapelwa Simata aged 55 years for the offence of proposing violence and for prohibition of Pornography.

Mrs Katongo said the administrators of WHATSAPP groups who have been warned and cautioned are Prosper Mvula, Naphali Mbewe, Imasiku Mateko and Jessie Chewe Mulenga.

She said all are alleged to have created WHATSAPP groups engaged in circulating and distributing pornography materials and will soon be charged with the subject offence.

[Read 89 times, 89 reads today]