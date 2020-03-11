9 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
Headlines

15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu

By editor
36 views
0
Headlines 15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the Penal code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect is alleged to have created a Facebook page using the name ZOOM and published defamatory or insulting matters against the Republican President with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule or contempt.

The suspect was picked up on 09th March,2020 from Kapiri Mposhi of Central Province.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspect has also been charged with three counts of Libel contrary to section 191 cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mrs Katongo said in the these matters, the suspect is alleged to have published defamatory remarks against three other people on Facebook and will appear in court soon.

“In the month of February 2020 and March 08th, police working in collaboration with ZICTA arrested four other persons for offences of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code, Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b)(c) of the Electronic Communication Act number 21 of 2009 in relation to matters alleged to have been posted on Facebook”, she said.

Mrs Katongo said police also warned and cautioned 4 WHATSAPP administrators for offences of Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b) (c) of the Electronic Communication Transactions Act number 21 of 2009.

She said those arrested in connection with Facebook postings are Kelly Nawezhi whose matter is in Court, Prince Kaliza aged 27 for the offence of proposing violence through social media (Zambian Watch), Joel Banda aged 23 for the offence of Prohibition of Pornography and also Libel through a platform called Zed Hule, Akapelwa Simata aged 55 years for the offence of proposing violence and for prohibition of Pornography.

Mrs Katongo said the administrators of WHATSAPP groups who have been warned and cautioned are Prosper Mvula, Naphali Mbewe, Imasiku Mateko and Jessie Chewe Mulenga.

She said all are alleged to have created WHATSAPP groups engaged in circulating and distributing pornography materials and will soon be charged with the subject offence.

[Read 89 times, 89 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu

Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President...
Read more
General News

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

Chief Editor - 7
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to Parliament on progress made in...
Read more
Headlines

Vice President Inonge Wina advised not to contest next year’s General Elections

Chief Editor - 17
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has advised Vice President Inonge Wina not to go ahead with her plans to contest next year's elections. Mr. Changala...
Read more
General News

Bowman Lusambo’s remarks angers Fire Services Union of Zambia

Chief Editor - 12
The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo's remarks on the equalisation Fund. Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says...
Read more
Columns

A lawyer’s version on President Lungu’s Eligibility to contest Elections

Chief Editor - 23
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The debate on Diamond TV between Hon Makebi Zulu and John Sangwa was not only mature and enlightening but also exposed the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to Parliament on progress made in...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo’s remarks angers Fire Services Union of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo's remarks on the equalisation Fund. Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says...
Read more

World Consumer Rights day committee cancels events due to coronavirus fears

General News editor - 0
The National Organising Committee of the World Consumer Rights Day in Zambia has suspended traditional public gathering activities such as exhibitions, road shows and...
Read more

It is a crime to issue issuing alarming statements, Kampyongo tells Parliament

General News Chief Editor - 14
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is a crime for people to be issuing alarming statements that are likely to cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 90 times, 90 reads today]