The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it will hold it’s long-awaited elective General Assembly in June this year with a call to eligible members of the public to vie for any position.

UPND secretary general, Stephen Katuka told journalists at the party secretariat this morning that the intra-party elections were being held pursuant to article 60 of the Republican constitution.

“We wish to announce to the nation that the UPND has now finally concluded the time table for it’s elective General Assembly. But before going to the general assembly, there are other procedures that we need to follow: that is the time table of the lower organ elections. I wish to take this opportunity to announce that we have reserved the month of March to conduct the lower organ elections starting with the branch. And then, next month, April, we will move to deal with the constituencies and the districts. In the month of May, we’ll be dealing with provincial assemblies which will culminate into the General Assembly in the month of June,” he said.

Mr. Katuka also stated that all party positions including that of the party President would be up for grabs.

“All the positions in the party will be up for grabs including that of the President. Those who want to be president of this party should feel free to come and challenge President Hichilema. Those who want to come and stand as Secretary-General, please feel free, it is open”, he said.

He has since encouraged members in good standing with the party across the country to freely participate in the forthcoming intra-party elections.

