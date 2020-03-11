8.8 C
UPND to hold Convention in June, Members free to Challenge Long Serving President Hakainde Hichilema

By Chief Editor
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it will hold it’s long-awaited elective General Assembly in June this year with a call to eligible members of the public to vie for any position.

UPND secretary general, Stephen Katuka told journalists at the party secretariat this morning that the intra-party elections were being held pursuant to article 60 of the Republican constitution.

“We wish to announce to the nation that the UPND has now finally concluded the time table for it’s elective General Assembly. But before going to the general assembly, there are other procedures that we need to follow: that is the time table of the lower organ elections. I wish to take this opportunity to announce that we have reserved the month of March to conduct the lower organ elections starting with the branch. And then, next month, April, we will move to deal with the constituencies and the districts. In the month of May, we’ll be dealing with provincial assemblies which will culminate into the General Assembly in the month of June,” he said.

Mr. Katuka also stated that all party positions including that of the party President would be up for grabs.

“All the positions in the party will be up for grabs including that of the President. Those who want to be president of this party should feel free to come and challenge President Hichilema. Those who want to come and stand as Secretary-General, please feel free, it is open”, he said.

He has since encouraged members in good standing with the party across the country to freely participate in the forthcoming intra-party elections.

Previous article15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu
Next articleShepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

9 COMMENTS

  1. A mere smoke screen but Cornelius Mweetwa might surprise (HH) and take the lead.
    KK 27 years
    HH 15 years
    FTJ 10 years
    LPM 7 years
    RB 3 years
    MCS 3 years
    ECL 5 years

    Zambian dictator (HH)

    2
    5

    • A party which is so disorganised they can’t even keep a Vice President.

      Richard Kapita

      Canicius Banda

      Geoffrey Mwamba

      Akainde chased them all. Running around like headless chickens. They don’t even have a campaign song for 2021.

      Belo gilingili was flop.

      Flight HH 2016 was a flop

      Election petition was a flop

      Water melon was flop.

      10 point plan A4 paper – flop!

      Tomato yapya was a flop

      Hope and Help – flop!
      Opposition Alliance and the Tower of Babel was a flop!
      Milupi’s war crimes report at 95% was a flop!
      HH will Fix it – flop

      His Armageddon fire and chaos was a flop!

      Everything on (HH) is a flop maybe even his oxtail is a flop!

      3

  3. Ba UPND don’t dance to tbose parties tht a calling you to hold a convention, it hs to come from within your circle ad not from outside. The position of President is already filled up ad no change, if you do change, that’ll be a downfall. Don’t listen from other parties plse, they want u to fail.

    4

  4. Mr kudos sir,you are skeleton and brainwashed. HH has never been a president KK was a president how can you compare with him?

    3
    1

  5. A very bold decision, except I doubt if the timetable will be adhered to. The UNPD has many organs that HH has done away with. He might need to amend the Constitution. Otherwise this is the way it should be

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

