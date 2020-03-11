The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it will hold it’s long-awaited elective General Assembly in June this year with a call to eligible members of the public to vie for any position.
UPND secretary general, Stephen Katuka told journalists at the party secretariat this morning that the intra-party elections were being held pursuant to article 60 of the Republican constitution.
“We wish to announce to the nation that the UPND has now finally concluded the time table for it’s elective General Assembly. But before going to the general assembly, there are other procedures that we need to follow: that is the time table of the lower organ elections. I wish to take this opportunity to announce that we have reserved the month of March to conduct the lower organ elections starting with the branch. And then, next month, April, we will move to deal with the constituencies and the districts. In the month of May, we’ll be dealing with provincial assemblies which will culminate into the General Assembly in the month of June,” he said.
Mr. Katuka also stated that all party positions including that of the party President would be up for grabs.
“All the positions in the party will be up for grabs including that of the President. Those who want to be president of this party should feel free to come and challenge President Hichilema. Those who want to come and stand as Secretary-General, please feel free, it is open”, he said.
He has since encouraged members in good standing with the party across the country to freely participate in the forthcoming intra-party elections.
A mere smoke screen but Cornelius Mweetwa might surprise (HH) and take the lead.
KK 27 years
HH 15 years
FTJ 10 years
LPM 7 years
RB 3 years
MCS 3 years
ECL 5 years
Zambian dictator (HH)
A party which is so disorganised they can’t even keep a Vice President.
Richard Kapita
Canicius Banda
Geoffrey Mwamba
Akainde chased them all. Running around like headless chickens. They don’t even have a campaign song for 2021.
Belo gilingili was flop.
Flight HH 2016 was a flop
Election petition was a flop
Water melon was flop.
10 point plan A4 paper – flop!
Tomato yapya was a flop
Hope and Help – flop!
Opposition Alliance and the Tower of Babel was a flop!
Milupi’s war crimes report at 95% was a flop!
HH will Fix it – flop
His Armageddon fire and chaos was a flop!
Everything on (HH) is a flop maybe even his oxtail is a flop!
What does the upnd constitution say on the number of terms a president of the party is suppose to serve??
Ba UPND don’t dance to tbose parties tht a calling you to hold a convention, it hs to come from within your circle ad not from outside. The position of President is already filled up ad no change, if you do change, that’ll be a downfall. Don’t listen from other parties plse, they want u to fail.
Mr kudos sir,you are skeleton and brainwashed. HH has never been a president KK was a president how can you compare with him?
A very bold decision, except I doubt if the timetable will be adhered to. The UNPD has many organs that HH has done away with. He might need to amend the Constitution. Otherwise this is the way it should be
FINALLY,…BUT WE NEED HH…HE IS THE HOPE FOR ZAMBIA!!!!
What about PF, are they calling challengers of Ba Edgar?
Does HH qualify to even contest his party’s convention