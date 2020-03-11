10.6 C
Feature Politics

Some PF members frustrated with Agriculture minister over scarcity of mealie meal

By editor
There are high levels of frustration among some members of the Patriotic Front over the scarcity and increase in mealie meal prices on the Zambian market.

The PF Members have blamed the situation on Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo who they have accused of failing to provide leadership in the agriculture sector.

Those who spoke to us on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation have urged President Edgar Lungu to fire Mr Katambo saying he is denting the image of the party.

They said it is disheartening that mealie meal which has become scarce is now fetching for as much as K210 beyond the reach of many vulnerable Zambians who until recently had completely nothing to eat.

Over the last one month, some parts of the country have been hit by the shortage of mealie meal with chain stores running out of the commodity hours after restocking.

Reports also indicate that Mr Katambo is today touring selected milling companies to get first hand information on the situation.

It is also understood Mr Katambo will also engage the Food Reserve Agency to determine whether they still have enough stock.

The Millers Association of Zambia is also engaging Government to devise ways in which the mealie-meal shortage in Lusaka could be averted.

  4. How do you Fire a well articulate and performing Minister He has provided leadership in parliament and the sector so far Simply address the KEY DRIVERS of mealie meal prices and the commodities can fall to K 75 the mean value

    Cost have moved as a result of fuel and power on cost curves such must be addressed together with commodity stocks availability

