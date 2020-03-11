8.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Sports

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Mauritius from April 17-26.

Shepolopolo U17 won bronze at the inaugural Women Under-17 Championship hosted by Mauritius last year.

According to the draw conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Comoros Islands completes Group B.

Interestingly, Shepolopolo U17 also face this weekend in a 2020 FIFA U17 Womens World Cup first round, qualifier leading 2-0 heading into the final leg in Johannesburg this weekend.

Group A has hosts Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi

Only the top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Inaugural winners Uganda, who featured as a guest team from East Africa, are not coming to defend the title.

2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Draw:

Group A

Mauritius

Botswana

Eswatini

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Comoros Islands

