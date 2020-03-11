Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Mauritius from April 17-26.

Shepolopolo U17 won bronze at the inaugural Women Under-17 Championship hosted by Mauritius last year.

According to the draw conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Comoros Islands completes Group B.

Interestingly, Shepolopolo U17 also face this weekend in a 2020 FIFA U17 Womens World Cup first round, qualifier leading 2-0 heading into the final leg in Johannesburg this weekend.

Group A has hosts Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi

Only the top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Inaugural winners Uganda, who featured as a guest team from East Africa, are not coming to defend the title.

2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Draw:

Group A

Mauritius

Botswana

Eswatini

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Comoros Islands

