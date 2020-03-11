Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Mauritius from April 17-26.
Shepolopolo U17 won bronze at the inaugural Women Under-17 Championship hosted by Mauritius last year.
According to the draw conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Comoros Islands completes Group B.
Interestingly, Shepolopolo U17 also face this weekend in a 2020 FIFA U17 Womens World Cup first round, qualifier leading 2-0 heading into the final leg in Johannesburg this weekend.
Group A has hosts Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi
Only the top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.
Inaugural winners Uganda, who featured as a guest team from East Africa, are not coming to defend the title.
2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Draw:
Group A
Mauritius
Botswana
Eswatini
Malawi
Group B
South Africa
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Comoros Islands