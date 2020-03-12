6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Zambia Police arrest man for being in possession of 12 pieces of elephant Ivory tusks

By Chief Editor
The Department of National Parks and Wildlife has arrested a 39 year old Kapiri Mposhi man for being in possession of 12 pieces of elephant Ivory tusks worth over K100, 000.

Department of National Parks and Wildlife Central Region Warden Patrick Sakanga has confirmed the arrest to ZANIS yesterday.

Mr Sakanga has identified the suspect as David Munkhondya of Riverside compound who was found in possession of cut pieces of prescribed trophy namely elephant Ivory with a total weight of 18 kilogram.

This is contrary to Section 130 of the Zambia Wildlife Act Number 14 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Sakanga described the trophies as being that of Loxodonta Africana elephant species.

The suspect was arrested along the Great North road by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife formerly ZAWA officers during an operation in Kapiri Mposhi on 6th March around 12:00 hours.

He had concealed the pieces of the contraband in a sack abode hid bicycle.

Mr Sakanga said the suspect has since been charged with one count of unlawful possession of prescribed trophy and detained in police custody.

He will appear in court soon.

