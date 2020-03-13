Twenty twenty-one Presidential candidate, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has advised President Edgar Chagwa Lungu not to be trapped by some people that are telling him that he is eligible to contest the 2021 presidential elections.
Discussing the Rule of Law on Prime TV live debate last night, Mr. Bwalya, who is commonly known as KBF, appealed to President Lungu to be wary and not to be cheated and used by some deceitful lieutenants who are pushing him to go for his third time presidential contest.
The prominent Zambian Lawyer and political strategist warned that doing so would be going against the republican Constitution.
He agreed with two other discussants, John Sangwa and Mulambo Haimbe, both lawyers, that President Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021 because he has already held the office of the presidency twice and elected to as President of Zambia twice as the Constitution prescribes.
Mr. Sangwa is a Constitutional lawyer and law tutor, while Mr. Haimbe is a practicing lawyer and parliamentary aspiring candidate for Lusaka Central constituency on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.
The trio humbly appealed to President Lungu to respect clauses of the law of the land, which he personally accented to.
Mr. Bwalya further wondered why some learned lawyers would mislead the public by suggesting that President Lungu never held office after his election in 2015.
“President Lungu represented Zambia at international fora as republican President many times. So, why should someone argue that President Lungu did not hold office,” Mr. Bwalya wondered.
He warned that those insisting that President Lungu never held office could land the President into serious trouble with the law.
“If you say President Lungu never held office, are you saying he deceived the people of Zambia when he was representing us on international assignments? Let’s be serious when we are discussing national issues,” he warned.
Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya reiterated his respect and love for President Lungu.
“My opinion on this eligibility issue is based on facts and respect for the rule of law. I have nothing against President Lungu. He’s my President and older brother. But all am saying is that the law does not permit him to stand for the third time because he has already been elected twice and held office twice,” Mr. Bwalya said.
Mr. Bwalya said the PF was still a viable political party and had done remarkably well in some aspects of national development. He, however, noted that the party needed a change of leadership to win the confidence of the people if it were to win 2021 elections.
“I have traversed the country and I know what the youth are saying. They are calling for new leadership of the party if we were to retain political power in 2021,” he said.
And Mr. Sangwa said he was not being political or partisan in expressing his strong opinion that President Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 presidential elections. He said his interest was to ensure that the rule of law was respected by all, including the President.
“Rule of law simply means no one is above the law. Not even the President. The Zambian law says if you have held office twice and elected twice, you are not eligible for a third time, period. Nothing personal. Even if it were another person, not necessarily Mr. Lungu, the law would still apply,” Mr. Sangwa observed.
Mr. Sangwa also thanked the PF Government and President Lungu for allowing free debate on the eligibility issue and Bill 10. This, he said, was as it should be in a democracy.
And Mr. Haimbe said the PF risked not having a candidate for 2021 presidential elections if the insisted on the candidature of President Lungu.
The UPND member said the opposition party would be so glad to partition President Lungu’s nomination because the incumbent is barred by current law.
Lungu would rather listen to his appointees like Bowman and dull chaps like SG Mwila
I wanted to read the articles not interpreted to, and when i read, I understood that even interpreters of the law fail to understand it. In this case, the simple law haven’t been understood even by our leaders. If President ECL was a running mate, he would have been eligible, but since he wasn’t but rather elected to office of Predincy, he can not stand. The constitution doesn’t allow that. How come our leaders are failing to understand this, is it the English wording used which is complicated to the or what exactly is the problem?
5(b), the Vice-President or the President-elect shall serve for the unexpired term of office and be deemed, for the purposes of clause (3) –
(a) to have served a full term as President if, at the date on which the President assumed office, more than three years remain before the date of the next general election; or
(b) not to have served a term of office as President if, at the date on which the President assumed office, less than three years remain before the date of the
next general election
AN ACADEMIC DEBATE WOULD HAVE BEEN BETTER THAN LEGAL JUSTIFICATION. HOLD ON. YOUR TURN IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER. HISTORY WILL JUDGE DISTRACTION HARSHLY.
This will result in Mama bo Inonge to be the PF candidate or should we expect someone else to take over. Kaizer Zulu should also throw in his hat.
Pass the bation – Grand Mama Wina is only there because she helped Edgar get into State House, she comes from a family that doesnt think twice about double crossing anyone for their own selfish survival. You seriously think the Luapula chaps will sit by and let that happen!
If Edgar Lungu loved this country, he would put paid to this fruitless debate. Zambia has a threatening crisis and cannot afford this distraction. I thought the appointment of a new and young political advisor would help him up his game. I hv to admit that I was wrong, very wrong.
Article 106(3) should be read together with 106(5). This is what politician lawyers do not want. Why? Because they are politicians
The guy has failed miserably and he still wants to run for a third term!! What does he want to come and do in the next 5 years? Is he not ashamed of the damage his government has done to the economy to an extent that people are now even queuing for mealie meal like in UNIP days?
“term of office” and “holding office” should be looked at together; why not?
Ba concourt solve this problem before 2021. Ba mwila how many Lawyers do you have?
The Clauses in Article 106 cannot be isolated from each other in interpreting the Article. An interpretation of a constitutional provision that isolates the provisions touching on the same subject is faulty. Therefore, to state that Article 106(3) applies to the term that straddled two constitutional regimes but that Article 106 (6) does not, is to isolate Article 106 (3) from the rest of the provisions in Article 106 which is untenable at law, and is at variance with the tenets of constitutional interpretation, as all the provisions on the tenure of office of the President must be read together.
The provision regarding the full term must be applied to defining what is meant by the twice held office under Article 106 (3) in the provisions of that Article.
I urge the President not to be destracted by such meaningless debate, Ba kalanda ba kanaka Edgar for 2021 as per consttiution of Zambia. Those who cannot interpret the law its there problem. Come 2021 nomination papers will be given to ECZ and will be accepted because the nomination will be valid!!
Me thinks lungu is ready to give up…..he is being pushed to continue for fear of jail for him and those around him.
If lungu can be given a guarantee to enjoy his ill gotten wealth without harassment , lungu would gladly go.