17.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Nevers Mumba should leave RB out of his failed Leadership in MMD, RB has moved on

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Nevers Mumba should leave RB out of his failed Leadership in MMD,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Outspoken Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Youth Prince Ndoyi has advised Dr. Nevers Mumba to be grateful and stop exhibiting high levels of hatred, envy and jealousy to a man who picked him from the Country’s Political dustbin and made him Ambassador to Canada after being unceremoniously fired by Mwanawasa.

Reacting to Nevers Mumba’s Secretary Winnie Zaloumis who said the former Republican President Rupiah Banda was destabilizing the MMD, Ndoyi said Dr Mumba should desist from using his mouthpieces to attack the former President because when no one was willing to look at him it was Rupiah Banda who gave him a second chance by appointing him Ambassador to Canada.

“After Dr Mumba was fired by President Levy Mwanawasa as Vice President and expelled from the party for gross indiscipline, treachery and disloyalty to appointing authority he became a lepper politically. No one wanted to associate with him, but in 2008 when Mr Rupiah Banda became President of Zambia after the unfortunate demise of President Mwanawasa out of pity and with the help of the likes of Lameck Mangani appointed Nevers Mumba ambassador to Canada giving him a second chance at life. This is a man who was finished politically. Today Nevers Mumba has the audacity to smear insults at a man who recacitated his career and image in society.

“He will submerge and drown in his own hatred. Let him guide his workers the likes of Chitika and Zaloumis to refrain from including Rupiah Banda in thier narrow political rhetorics as that only robs him a chance to be taken seriously in his newly found political space,” he said.

He advised Dr Mumba to advise Ms Chitika and Ms Zaloumisi to refrain from including former President in their political discourse because it will force the youths to react.

“We have warned before and we want to warn him again, if that’s the route he has chosen to villify former President Rupiah Banda, he will force us to take him on politically and sadly he will not recover. Today they have gone on a spineless rampage harrasing everybody for vehicles they know not how they were bought and by who.

“How can a former President whose politically inactive destabilize the MMD. Why has he always lumped his failure to run MMD on an innocent man? Why has he held so much hatred and enmity for a man who picked him from the political dustbin with so much contempt. Let him reflect and desist.

“Instead of seeking retribution he has chosen to be confrontational and that will continue to bury him. Before it was Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu have hijacked MMD from me. Now it’s Rupiah Banda again. Let him face his real opponents Raphael Nakacinda, Gaston Sichilima and the group of members across the country,” he said

[Read 36 times, 36 reads today]
Previous articleZambian government cracking down on human rights-Amnesty International
Next articlePresident Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021, KBF agrees with John Sangwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021, KBF agrees with John Sangwa

Twenty twenty-one Presidential candidate, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has advised President Edgar Chagwa Lungu not to be trapped by some...
Read more
Headlines

Nevers Mumba should leave RB out of his failed Leadership in MMD, RB has moved on

Chief Editor - 0
Outspoken Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Youth Prince Ndoyi has advised Dr. Nevers Mumba to be grateful and stop exhibiting high levels of hatred, envy...
Read more
General News

Zambian government cracking down on human rights-Amnesty International

Chief Editor - 0
Amnesty International says Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa says Zambian authorities have escalated their crackdown on human rights by bringing trumped up charges against...
Read more
Economy

Zambia struggling to manage debt- Fitch Ratings

Chief Editor - 0
A significant overshooting of the fiscal deficit in 2019 highlights the Zambian government's difficulties in reining in debt accumulation, Fitch Ratings says. Already high debt...
Read more
Headlines

A third force in politics will emerge if HH and UPND fail to up their game, warns Trevor Simumba

Chief Editor - 1
Trade Expert Trevor Simumba has predicted that a third force will emerge in Zambian politics If Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND fail to up...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

GBM challenges LAZ

Feature Politics editor - 21
PF Deputy Chairman for Mobilisation Geoffrey Mwamba has challenged the Law Association of Zambia to state its position on lawyers that are pouring scorn...
Read more

Cabinet To Table Construction Bill,2020

Feature Politics editor - 6
Cabinet has approved for publication and introduction in Parliament, of the National Council for Construction Bill, 2020. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Cabinet decided...
Read more

Some PF members frustrated with Agriculture minister over scarcity of mealie meal

Feature Politics editor - 15
There are high levels of frustration among some members of the Patriotic Front over the scarcity and increase in mealie meal prices on the...
Read more

Dora Siliya dismisses Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s stance on President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 55
Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa's stance that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in next year’s General...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]