17.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambian government cracking down on human rights-Amnesty International

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Zambian government cracking down on human rights-Amnesty International
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Amnesty International says Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa says Zambian authorities have escalated their crackdown on human rights by bringing trumped up charges against activists Laura Miti and Bornwell who took a stand against the arrest and harassment of hip-hop artist Pilato.

The two activists, Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa, are facing politically motivated charges of “assault on a police officer” and “disorderly conduct”.

They were arrested on 21 December after they travelled to the city of Livingstone in support of Pilato, aka Fumba Chama, after he was arrested for “unlawful assembly” for addressing a youth gathering.

Amnesty International East and Southern Africa Director Deprose Muchena said the charges against Laura and Bornwell fit into a much wider pattern of suppression of peaceful dissent that we have seen in Zambia in recent years.

“The charges against Laura and Bornwell fit into a much wider pattern of suppression of peaceful dissent that we have seen in Zambia in recent years,” said Mr. Muchena.

“Authorities are using intimidation and harassment against human rights defenders, activists and political opponents as a strategy to instill fear across Zambian society. All charges against Laura and Bornwell must be immediately dropped,” says Muchena.

“Laura has been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station and two counts of assaulting two police officers. Bornwell has been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station. They were both detained following their arrest and later released. Human rights activists have been increasingly targeted in Zambia recently for demanding accountability and challenging corruption. The criminal justice system should not be used to silence dissent and settle scores against political opponents. The authorities must end this growing repression and ensure full respect for the human rights of everyone,” said Mr. Muchena.

“Instead of continuously unleashing the state security machinery against activists and political opponents, Zambian authorities should be building a society where everyone can freely express themselves without fear of reprisals,” said Mr. Muchena.

“The criminal justice system should not be used to silence dissent and settle scores against political opponents. The authorities must end this growing repression and ensure full respect for the human rights of everyone.”

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]
Previous articleZambia struggling to manage debt- Fitch Ratings
Next articleNevers Mumba should leave RB out of his failed Leadership in MMD, RB has moved on

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021, KBF agrees with John Sangwa

Twenty twenty-one Presidential candidate, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has advised President Edgar Chagwa Lungu not to be trapped by some...
Read more
Headlines

Nevers Mumba should leave RB out of his failed Leadership in MMD, RB has moved on

Chief Editor - 0
Outspoken Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Youth Prince Ndoyi has advised Dr. Nevers Mumba to be grateful and stop exhibiting high levels of hatred, envy...
Read more
General News

Zambian government cracking down on human rights-Amnesty International

Chief Editor - 0
Amnesty International says Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa says Zambian authorities have escalated their crackdown on human rights by bringing trumped up charges against...
Read more
Economy

Zambia struggling to manage debt- Fitch Ratings

Chief Editor - 0
A significant overshooting of the fiscal deficit in 2019 highlights the Zambian government's difficulties in reining in debt accumulation, Fitch Ratings says. Already high debt...
Read more
Headlines

A third force in politics will emerge if HH and UPND fail to up their game, warns Trevor Simumba

Chief Editor - 1
Trade Expert Trevor Simumba has predicted that a third force will emerge in Zambian politics If Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND fail to up...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Copperbelt Minister takes a swipe at milling companies for creating an artificial shortage of mealie meal

General News Chief Editor - 13
Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has taken a swipe at some milling companies for creating an artificial shortage of mealie meal in some parts...
Read more

Anti-apartheid hero urges the UK to embrace ubuntu, says other Africans paid an enormous price for South Africa’s freedom.

General News editor - 4
Anti-apartheid hero and former judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs has said an enormous price was paid by other Africans...
Read more

Ndola High Court halts FAZ Elections

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Ndola High Court has halted the holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Electoral Process and Elections. This followed...
Read more

United Church of Zambia sensitises members on mob justice

General News Chief Editor - 10
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Northern Province has partnered with the Zambia Police to sensitise members of the church on the dangers...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]