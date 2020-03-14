10.8 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Chipolopolo’s East African Tour on Hold

By sports
Chipolopolo’s four-match friendly tour of East Africa next week is uncertain as hosts Uganda await CAF’s decision on the staging of the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Micho and his team were due to leave for Kampala on Sunday to play in a three-nation tournament against Uganda on March 17 and Mali on March 19.

CAF on Friday postponed all international matches scheduled for March including the 2021 AFCON qualifiers due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Three-Nation Tournament that is set for Uganda from March 17-21 is in limbo following the host country indicating that they will await a report from CAF over the dates of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that is scheduled to commence on April 4, 2020 in Cameroon,” acting FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“Organizers of the tournament, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), has notified the participating teams that their decision will depend on what CAF will say on whether the CHAN will take place as scheduled or not.

“CAF has through its medical committee headed to Cameroon to ascertain the risk of the Coronavirus to the tournament with a report due after the inspection this weekend.

“Subsequently, the trip to Kampala will await an indication from CAF as all the teams are hoping to use the tournament to prepare for CHAN.

“The preparatory tournament may be pushed further should the CHAN be postponed.

“FAZ has also put on hold the international friendly with Ethiopia that was set for March 21 as part of the final check-up for local players before playing Botswana on March 26 and 29th as was earlier scheduled by CAF.”

Mungala said Chipolopolo will remain in camp awaiting CAF’s findings in Cameroon.

Chipolopolo have already played one friendly match on March 12 when they beat Malawi 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

