Government has announced a restriction to all public gatherings, in an effort to prevent people from contracting the Coronavirus.

Announcing this at a press briefing this morning, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya also announced a restriction on face-to face interactions at public gatherings such as hugs or handshakes at churches.

He also directed all public places such as restaurants, shopping malls, business places, and other work places to put hand sanitizer for their clients.

The Minister of Health has also signed two Statutory Instruments which will facilitate the management and Control of the Covid 19 commonly known as Coronavirus.

Dr. Chilufya says the Statutory Instruments will among other things require mandatory reporting to health officials all individuals suspected to have Covid-19 and mandatory quarantine of all travelers from high-risk areas for a minimum period of 14 days.

He says the Statutory Instruments will also allow for the closure of any premises that pose a public health threat linked to Covid-19.

Dr Chilufya said government has further effected a mandatory reporting of all suspected Coronavirus cases to the Zambia Institute of Public Health (ZIPH).

Dr Chilufya also disclosed that Zambia has not recorded any case of Covid-19 but has however assured that the Zambia National Public Health Institute has been conducting continued surveillance.

He said 28 alerts involving individuals who travelled from areas were COVID-19 has been confirmed,19 cases have been investigated, more than 29,000 have been screened at international airports entries in the last month with 2,300 travellers arriving from high risk areas been identified and being tracked for 14 days.

“In line with the public health act cap.295 of the laws of Zambia, I have signed and brought into force two statutory instruments which:(1) designate CONVID-19 as a notifiable disease and (2) provide additional regulation to facilitate management and control of COVID-19,” Dr Chilufya said.

“A call centre has been established for the public to report concerns and also receive information of the disease.Dedicated call centre numbers are 909 (toll-free),0953898941,0964638726 and 0974493553” he further disclosed.

Dr Chilufya also said government has established an emergency fund to provide resources for CONVID-19 preparedness, surveillance and responce.

The minister was joined by Informatiom and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya and permanent secretaries from various ministries as well as the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Country Coordinator Chanda Kabwe.

[Read 132 times, 132 reads today]