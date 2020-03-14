1.9 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
President Lungu Meets USA Charge D’affairs to Zambia Mr. David Young

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says the relationship between Zambia and the United States of America has remained intact and strong as evidenced through bilateral cooperations the two countries continue sharing in the areas of health and defense among many others.

He said it was important to assure people that there was no need to panic because Zambia and the US Governments’ Relationship remained intact considering what was summed up in terms of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“It’s good to reassure the people that there is no need to panic…Zambia and the United States Relationship remains intact and solid as can be attested by your presence in the country and also what you have summed up regarding cooperation in various sectors you have emphasized on health and health is number one.

So when it’s all said and done I think you are most welcome and am glad that you have put matters to rest regarding matters which have happened in the recent past and some speculations by the so-called experts on international relations.” President Lungu stated.

President Lungu was speaking when the USA Charge D’affairs to Zambia Mr. David Young paid a courtesy call on him at Statehouse Friday Morning.

Meanwhile President Lungu has called on Zambians to adhere to the precautionary measures which have been set by the World Health Organization I as far as the frighting the Coronavirus is concerned.

“The health sector is heightened by the COVID-19 , but like you have said it’s important to adhere to the basics such as hand washing and avoiding handshakes .” He stated.

Meanwhile, the US Government has invested about US$438 Million in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Zambia’s health sector, for the year 2020.

The USA Charge D’affairs said that the country will continue working with Zambia in various sectors such as health and defense among many others.

Meanwhile Mr. Young said the USA Centers for Disease Control will continue working with the Zambian government in fighting the COVID-19.

“So I think those general practices are good here in Zambia, as well as around the world, so we’ll continue to cooperate closely on that but again sir, it’s just a great privilege to be here and back home in Zambia and I look forward to working with you and your government as we build our deep ties.”Mr. Young Stated.

Previous articleCAF Postpones 2021 AFCON Qualifiers for March
Next articleYouth skills centre to be set up in Luangwa

