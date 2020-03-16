Continued misinformation about the about Bill 10 is concerning. Given Lubinda

Justice Minister Hon Given Lubinda Hon Lubinda has expressed concern with the continued misinformation about the about Bill 10 process saying that it is unfortunate that some individuals and groups are trying to discredit a process which has been transparent from inception and meant to address the constitutional crisis and enhance governance in the country.

Speaking during a special programe on Hot FM Monday morning, Hon Lubinda reiterated that the process has been transparent and is meant to address the many ambiguities that have negatively affected the governance system.

He referred to the failure of the referendum in the last election which had very progressive clauses but failed due to similar misinformation being peddled on bill 10.

“In this process, PF stands neither to win nor lose. The referendum in the last elections failed, has the PF lost? did we lose elections? President Edgar Lungu won with 50%+1, he did not lose and he is still governing, but the Zambian people lost and this is the same thing with this issue of bill 10” Mr Lubinda said.

He also dispelled assertions that passing bill 10 will extend the tenure of office for President Edgar Lungu among other false speculations on the matter such as the reintroduction of deputy ministers but assured that the process is not deceitful.

“I am about to get my gratuity next year and I need it but I will give it to anyone who will come to this radio station and prove that this clause is intended to extend the term of office for the president. They qualify to get my gratuity on my behalf, let them come and get it” he offered.

Hon Lubinda further counseled UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema not to be untruthful but to allow Zambians to read the document and allow governance structures to operate without undue influence.

He further regretted that those that campaigned against the referendum in the last elections are the ones misinforming Zambians on bill 10 and questioned their motive and challenged anyone to point at any particular submission that is divisive to the nation as other people are speculating.

“There was not a single clause that emanated from statehouse, cabinet or from the ministry of Justice but all those clauses came from the people and it is time now we need to move forward because there is no more room for people to have meetings but time for parliament to start its business to go through second reading” he said.

He, therefore, urged Members of Parliament to play their legislative role and interrogate the bill when it is presented to parliament for second reading tomorrow.

