-3 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 16, 2020
type here...
Columns

Sangwa is patriot and a defender of the constitution-Senior Chief Mukuni

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Columns Sangwa is patriot and a defender of the constitution-Senior Chief Mukuni
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Tokaleya people of Kazungula district in Livingstone has demanded for the unconditional lifting of the suspension of Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian Court.

And Chief Mukuni has called on all traditional leaders in Zambia to offer solidarity to Mr. Sangwa as his suspension is unfair and unjust.

Chief Mukuni has described Mr. Sangwa as a patriot, a man of logical mind, a defender of the constitution and the rule of law.

In a statement, Chief Mukuni said Mr. Sangwa’s selfless act in the face of naked aggression and persecution by the state machinery, political party functionaries and surrogates, inspires hope and direction for the country that has reeled backwards in areas of constitutionalism, civil and political liberties.

He said Mr. Sangwa’s resolute fight transcends the pettiness of politics, partisanships and patronage.

The Traditional leader said Mr Sangwa has raised the bar for Zambians, especially the young citizens to emulate and pursue.

Below is the full statement

Press statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

15th March 2020

TRADITIONAL LEADERSHIP MUST SUPPORT JOHN SANGWA SC

I wish to call upon my collegues their Royal Highnesses across the Republic to offer solidarity to a patriot, a man of a logical mind, defender of the constitution and the rule of law, John Sangwa SC, for his unequivocal and courageous resolve to stand on the side of the people, by defending democracy and civil liberties of all our citizens. John Sangwa’s suspension by the Judiciary from practicing his law is unfair and unjust and should be lifted immediately.

Counsel Sangwa’s selfless act in the face of naked aggression and persecution by the state machinery, political party functionaries and surrogates, inspires hope and direction for our country that has reeled backwards in areas of constitutionalism, civil and political liberties and shared values on which our nation was founded upon.

Mr John Sangwa’s apolitical and resolute fight transcends the pettiness of politics, partisanships and patronage, it is a fight for the survival of the collective character of this nation that exceeds artificial barriers of race, ethnicity, gender, religion and other narrow sectarian interests. He has raised the bar for our people, especially our young citizens to emulate and pursue. He and other like minded brave patriots must be supported by all peace loving citizens.

There can be no prosperity and progress for any nation whose government does not place constitutionalism, the rule of law and impartial pursuance of public order at the centre of its existence. All Traditional leaders must therefore support any effort that promotes the rule of law and the enjoyment of peaceful coexistence by their subjects.

We must speak with one voice, against the abuse of the institutions of governance by those who are vested with priveleges and responsibilities to govern. This is what John Sangwa SC is advocating for, this is why he needs our collective support by ensuring his arbitrary suspension from appearing before the courts of law, is unconditionally lifted.

God bless you and may He bless the Republic.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleSouth Africa institutes travel ban on foreign nationals from UK,USA and other high risk areas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Sangwa is patriot and a defender of the constitution-Senior Chief Mukuni

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Tokaleya people of Kazungula district in Livingstone has demanded for the unconditional lifting of...
Read more
General News

South Africa institutes travel ban on foreign nationals from UK,USA and other high risk areas

editor - 16
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening announced a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hard hit by covid -19. “ We’re imposing...
Read more
Feature Politics

John Sangwa is a ‘state saboteur’ pushing an agenda by the opposition to demean Zambia’s institutions of Justice-Tayali

Chief Editor - 24
The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has described embattled UPND lawyer John Sangwa as a ‘state saboteur’ pushing an agenda by...
Read more
General News

Stakeholders Should Advocate For Use Of State Institutions To Air Grievances-SACCORD

Chief Editor - 1
SACCORD has urged stakeholders in the Peace, Democracy, and Governance to advocate and support citizens in the country to use established state institutions when...
Read more
Headlines

International pressure mounts on Chief Justice Mambilima to withdraw Sangwa’s suspension

Chief Editor - 18
Pressure has begun to mount on Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to withdraw the suspension slapped on renowned Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa. On Friday, the Judiciary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

A Look at Zambia’s unqualified Constitutional Court Judges

Columns Chief Editor - 86
By John Sangwa These are Constitutional Judges qualifications,, MRS JUSTICE ANNE MWEWA SITALI Hon. Mrs Justice Anne Mwewa-­Sitali as Judge of the Constitutional. The Nominee was admitted...
Read more

President Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021, KBF agrees with John Sangwa

Columns Chief Editor - 66
Twenty twenty-one Presidential candidate, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has advised President Edgar Chagwa Lungu not to be trapped by some people that are telling him...
Read more

All Stakeholders do Agree that the Constitution Needs Amendments, but why the cry

Columns Chief Editor - 27
By Antonio M. Mwanza PF Deputy Media Director. We all agree that the Constitution in its current form has several lacunae and inconsistencies; equally, all...
Read more

A lawyer’s version on President Lungu’s Eligibility to contest Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 38
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The debate on Diamond TV between Hon Makebi Zulu and John Sangwa was not only mature and enlightening but also exposed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]