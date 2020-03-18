Coronavirus knocks out Bill 10 as Speaker fails to make ruling on Gary Nkombo’s Point of Order

Parliament had to abruptly adjourn sine die after Speaker Patrick Matibini requested for more time to study the Point of Order raised by Mazabuka UPND Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo.

Mr Nkombo had earlier raised a Point of Order on whether the House was in Order to debate a motion on constitutional amendments when there was an active court matter in the High Court bordering on Article 63 of the constitution on debt contraction.

Speaker Matibini was forced to stand down proceedings for more than four hours in order to study the Point of Order.

When business resumed around 18:30 Hours, Dr. Matibini informed the House that he needed more time to study the Point of Order and that he was suspending debate on Bill 10.

At the same time, the Speaker informed the House that following the directives from the Ministry of Health on Coronavirus prevention, he had allowed Vice President Inonge Wina to move a motion to adjourn sine die.

Vice President Inonge Wina moved the motion following a point of Order raised by Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone who wanted to know if the House was in order to continue sitting following the announcement of two COVID 19 cases.

In moving the motion to suspend proceedings of the House, Mrs. Wina said the Members of Parliament are not immune from contracting the virus and must take precautions.

Mrs. Wina said Zambia has recorded two infections and the country needs to make sure that the Statutory Instruments signed by Health Minister are adhered to.

Mrs. Wina’s motion was unanimously supported by the Members from both sides and the House immediately adjourned.

In an eventful day at Parliament, Mazabuka Central MP Garry Nkombo raised an urgent Point of Order requesting the Speaker to make a ruling on whether the Bill 10 debate should proceed when there is a High Court case filed by Former Commerce Minister Dipak Patel challenging the constitutionality of Minister of Finance continued contraction of loans without consulting Parliament.

Mr Nkombo had referred Speaker Patrick Matibini to the matter in which he ruled that Parliament could not hear the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu because the matter was before the courts of law.

He challenged Dr Matibini to rule on whether it was in order for Parliament to go ahead and debate the Bill which deals with an Article which is a subject of a court petition in the High Court.

The Point of Order forced Parliament to adjourn abruptly as Speaker Matibini requested for more time to study the Point of Order.

[Read 314 times, 368 reads today]