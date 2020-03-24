1.2 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Sikombe Reflects on Debut Chipolopolo Goal

Napsa Stars striker Collins Sikombe says scoring his debut Chipolopolo goal is a massive motivation for him.

Sikombe scored his first Chipolopolo goal in a 1-0 friendly win at home over Malawi on March 12 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in what was also his first Zambia start since making his debut at the 2018 COSAFA Cup.

“It is very motivating and I thank God that I have been playing well at the club for me to be selected by the national team coach,” Sikombe said.

“But I consider the goal as my national team debut because I only came on at the 2018 COSAFA Cup and scored a post-match penalty in the quarterfinal win over Namibia.”

Sikombe performance against Malawi saw him make the provisional 2020 CHAN team before CAF postponed the tournament Cameroon were set to host this April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not in our hands but all we have to do is hope this clears soon. But we will be ready and I will make sure I will be ready too for another call-up,” Sikombe said.

“And if I make the final team, I will do my best again to impress the coach to ensure I keep my national team place.”

“But for now we also have to be very ready for the league even though it’s also off due to the Coronavirus.

“But most importantly we must first take care of our lives because this virus is deadly and also care for our friends and loved ones.”

Sikombe is also second placed Napsa’s top scorer on 8 goals, seven goals behind top scorer Baba Basile of Lusaka Dynamos after 25 games with nine left when the league entered a forced recess due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

