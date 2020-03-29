OPPOSITION United Party For National Development (UPND) youths led by Media Committee Member Langison Ngungu were yesterday beaten by senior members allegedly instructed by UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka and Gilbert Liswaniso.
According to the battered Ngungu, he and fellow Youths had gone to deliver a petition seeking clarity and redefinition of the UPND constitution clause which is meant to spell out who qualifies to be a Youth in the opposition political party.
A visibly disturbed as a result of the beating, Ngungu said that shortly after making a formal complaint against erring UPND Vice National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso that it was perplexing that a youth would be physically abused for merely seeking clarity.
He said that the UPND Constitution is not clear enough when it comes to defining matters relating to the youths.
Mr Ngungu said in an interview with members of the press who had gathered outside the Central Police Premises that the petition is fully backed by not less than 300 signatures obtained from a cross-section of UPND youths.
” Our petition was not a one man document, it is an agreement signed and sealed by the majority of UPND youths in the party, but we were shocked to only be attacked upon delivery to the SG Mr.Katuka by senior members of the youth league led by Gilbert Liswaniso and his friend and business partner Samuel Ngwira at the SG’s instruction” Mr Ngungu Lamented.
Mr Ngungu who led the Petitioners said that he and his youth peers in UPND are perturbed by the lack of expressive democracy in the Hakainde Hichilema led political outfit.
” You see from the time the party leadership announced the date for the party’s Convention many leaders who include Gilbert Liswaniso have been in panic mode seeing as by age they don’t qualify to recontest their positions as youth leaders as they are way older than the national constitutionally prescribed age for youthhood, so they now think whoever that seeks clarity is after their life positions,” Mr Ngungu said.
Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka has confirmed receiving a report if Assault Ocationing Actual Bodily Harm from Langson Ngungu aged 29 of Lusaka West who identified himself as a member of the UPND media team.
Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwatakatongo said in a statement that Mr. Ngungu has been issued with a medical report and investigations have been launched.
Only in Africa
Ba LT careful with Zambia report stories, what has happened to plagiarizing Zambian observer stories , Zambia report stories no bwino bwino they are too sensational.
What you should be reporting about is how you journalists especially Zambia independent broadcasters have flown prime TV CEO under the bus when he came out with response from a collective decision, why have other private broadcasters played a Judas escariot on him?
If you tribal cult constitution is not clear on who is a youth, how long one can be president etc, use the national constitution. Who is violent now when thugs are now killing each other.
Very sad and disappointing.
This is the number 1 reason some of us are unable to join political parties.
Stephen Katuka has held that position for too long he needs to be replaced by someone younger and more forward thinking like Anthony Bwalya.
If HH their party president won’t say anything condemning this violence and punishing Katuka then he’s just as bad as Mukula one, which goes without saying, he’s not fit to rule this country.
The revolutionary gear ‘red beret’ is not civil and will NEVER win you presidential election. President Lungu prohibit revolutionary gears. The smart Luapula boy FTJ Chiluba tore down the tower of a Malawian dictator without wearing such gears.
It end up that Ngungu is a PF member.
Shame!!!
When it comes to political violence the UPND and the PF are Siamese twins. This is just a rehearsal of what’s to come should Hichilema win next year’s elections. Those chaps brandishing toy guns in bars now will be beaten into catatonia, UPND is a savage Party. Just wait and see.
I have never really understood the function of a youth wing beyond militia activity and hooliganism. Also, with aged leadership it appears youth wings are places young people wile away their age while they themselves build up gangs that will help them when their geriatric time comes to contest national leadership.
The PF have Kennedy Kamba , the thug who controls PF cader thugs who use extortion of the public at bus stops and in markets to pay them selves……all from a party , PF that uses violence and sackings on anyone wanting to challenge lungu for the leadership of PF
Put an age limit on youth leaders
Luapula boy: Chiluba was not there whn the really brave people formed MMD. He was not even the best person to lead the party to elections in 1991. He just had name-recognition as a result of his 17 yrs as leader of ZCTU. There were better people who were shunted out but I accept that democracy doesn’t always give u quality leadership. As for the reported violence btwn UPND youths, dialoguing skills are poor just about everywhere u go in Zambia. Wht kind of language was used to describe management whn UNZA lecturers went on strike last yr? Even whn a complaint is genuine, nothing justifies insults.
The problem we have in Africa is not who rules us but how we rule ourselves!
Our mindset determines our destiny.
Now this thuggish, selfish and corrupt mindset whether it’s in PF or UPND no matter where it is will only bring us grief and agony.
Let’s change our mindset.
Violence and intolerance is what characterizes upnd. I really don’t see why Zambians should change grz from PF to this cursed party because there is nothing new they will bring to the table, if anything they will be worse!!
Ngungu’s seek for clarity is not what he wanted to know,honestly we all know the age group for the youth he has been bought!
It’s not what UPND states but what is universally accepted,mwakulaponokelwa mahala wen bought to fuel confusion