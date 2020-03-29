OPPOSITION United Party For National Development (UPND) youths led by Media Committee Member Langison Ngungu were yesterday beaten by senior members allegedly instructed by UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka and Gilbert Liswaniso.

According to the battered Ngungu, he and fellow Youths had gone to deliver a petition seeking clarity and redefinition of the UPND constitution clause which is meant to spell out who qualifies to be a Youth in the opposition political party.

A visibly disturbed as a result of the beating, Ngungu said that shortly after making a formal complaint against erring UPND Vice National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso that it was perplexing that a youth would be physically abused for merely seeking clarity.

He said that the UPND Constitution is not clear enough when it comes to defining matters relating to the youths.

Mr Ngungu said in an interview with members of the press who had gathered outside the Central Police Premises that the petition is fully backed by not less than 300 signatures obtained from a cross-section of UPND youths.

” Our petition was not a one man document, it is an agreement signed and sealed by the majority of UPND youths in the party, but we were shocked to only be attacked upon delivery to the SG Mr.Katuka by senior members of the youth league led by Gilbert Liswaniso and his friend and business partner Samuel Ngwira at the SG’s instruction” Mr Ngungu Lamented.

Mr Ngungu who led the Petitioners said that he and his youth peers in UPND are perturbed by the lack of expressive democracy in the Hakainde Hichilema led political outfit.

” You see from the time the party leadership announced the date for the party’s Convention many leaders who include Gilbert Liswaniso have been in panic mode seeing as by age they don’t qualify to recontest their positions as youth leaders as they are way older than the national constitutionally prescribed age for youthhood, so they now think whoever that seeks clarity is after their life positions,” Mr Ngungu said.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka has confirmed receiving a report if Assault Ocationing Actual Bodily Harm from Langson Ngungu aged 29 of Lusaka West who identified himself as a member of the UPND media team.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwatakatongo said in a statement that Mr. Ngungu has been issued with a medical report and investigations have been launched.

