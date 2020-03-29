Prominent Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa,S.C has urged President Edgar Lungu to declare a State of Public Emergency to combat the coronavirus.
In a letter dated March 26, 2020 to President Edgar Lungu and copied to the Law Association of Zambia, Mr Sangwa says the measures introduced by the government under the public health Act to combat the coronavirus are woefully inadequate to contain the ravages of the virus.
Mr Sangwa said that although the Constitution was the supreme law of the land, the maxim: Salus populi est suprema lex (‘The health, welfare, good, salvation, felicity of the people should be the supreme law”), remains true.
“Given the very desperate state of our economy and healthcare system, the coronavirus is a clear and present danger to our very existence as a country. The measures introduced by your government under the public health Act are woefully inadequate to contain the ravages of the virus. Globally, the knowledge of the virus is constantly being updated and no one knows for certain what the end will be or even how the world and life as we have known it will be once the virus is contained,” he said.
He said that it was clear that rich countries in the north would not help since they were equally affected by the same pandemic and their primary responsibility was to their own people,” he wrote.
He added, “Whilst the international organisations such as the World Bank have offered to help, the presence of the corona virus in Zambia is a Zambian problem, which requires an urgent Zambian solution.”
“Given the experience of Italy and Spain, one shudders to imagine what the impact of the virus will be in Zambia given our depressed economy and the poor state of our health care system. Whilst the countries of Europe have the infrastructure and financial muscle to survive the pandemic and rebuild their economies as a country, we have nothing comparable.”
“I am not a medical expert, but common-sense dictates (given the experiences of other countries) that if we are to survive this pandemic the answer lies in your Government taking such measures as may be necessary to contain the number of cases already in the country and halt the introduction of new cases into the country.”
He continued, “The measures taken so far are totally inadequate. They do not engender confidence in the people that your Government is in charge of the situation. The solution is for you Mr President to exercise your powers under Article 30 of the Constitution and declare that a state of public emergency exists.”
“It is better for us to sacrifice our rights and freedoms now for a period not exceeding three months than to continue to enjoy these rights and freedoms at the cost of the destruction of the very people that are meant to enjoy them in the future.”
“We need clarity and direction in the management of our lives and businesses. The Regulations issued under the Public Health Act do not address these concerns. The traditional laws and institutions cannot adequately deal with the corona virus. I accordingly ask you to declare a state of public emergency and issue comprehensive regulations (Corona Virus Emergency Regulations) which must address: movements of people in and out of Zambia; (b) restrict movement of people within the country; (c) the rights of the employees and employers in various industries; (d) the provision of essential services; (e) the protection of businesses during this period; and the duties and responsibilities of the financial institutions and the Zambia Revenue Authority during this period.”
He said the piecemeal announcement of measures by your Government to address the situation does not help.
“Comprehensive regulations are required with regard to all aspects of our lives. Even in the case of public emergency people need clarity from the law as contained in the regulations to plan their lives. The regulations can be developed in consultation with key stakeholders.”
“In the interest of time some of the regulations promulgated pursuant to the provisions of the Emergency Powers Act and the Preservation of Public Security Act, in the past, can be adapted to the current situation. I know that the mention of the declaration of the state of emergency evokes bad memories of opposition political leaders being detained without trial. These fears can be allayed by limiting the purpose of the regulations to containing the corona virus and its effects.”
“The emergency powers were conceived for such situations. The rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution are meaningful only if the very existence of the country and its people are assured.”
This guy sounds like HH who wants a State of emergency or whatever extremes declared. Just join UPND so that you suit the pattern. With less than 30 people confirmed cases you want a State of emergency. A normal person will be contributing to government efforts by donating labor and materials not to make things worse for Zambians.
Hater ninshi your church is not live streaming the service? Your heart seems to be so full of hate.
Sangwa let the numbers dictate .
Remember we have suffered with Malaria thru the years and Chloroquine could have set up some immunity.. may be we could be have some resistance than most places..
Lets see
So you two kci and mbuzi want the cases to rise to unmanageable levels before Sangwa’s advice can be heeded? This is a novel virus with devastating effect. Do you want to lose your beloved ones before you can see sense in Sangwa’s advice?
I agree with you on this one.
Our economy is already dead and lockdown needs money to sustain it.
Look at what this western countries
Are pumping to sustain Do we have
That money?
I happen to know John Sangwa personally. Whereas he’s been justified in wht he has been doing lately, I doubt his commitment to building a just society in Zambia. I may be mistaken because people do change but I remain wary about his real intentions.
He said that it was clear that rich countries in the north would not help since they were equally affected by the same pandemic and their primary responsibility was to their own people,”-LT
“He said the piecemeal announcement of measures by your Government to address the situation does not help.”-LT
The current PF administration needs to come to terms and not escalating tension for the sake of the country.
No one with good intentions want to work with us.
If Sangwa reads the news he should know that even the most hit countries in the world are being cautious about extreme measure. Donald Trump has just failed to lookdown New York City. But the problem with our so called learned people in Zambia, Kuwayawaya fye. The belly thinks more than the brain.
No more five years this PF administration.
Reception at the United Nations in New York this year will be very interesting to see whom will be listening to whom narratives.
This man has intelligence! He has brains and I strongly applaud and agree with him, the countries that have come out if this are the ones that have done three things:
1. LOCKDOWN (for at least 1 to 2 weeks)
2. RAPID TESTING AND QUARANTINE
3. FUMIGATION/ SANITISATION (of stations and other mass transit points)
Now all the above must be done in line with a well planned timetable for people to buy their essentials, in cases where people can’t buy I’m sorry but the govt has to provide some form of relief food aid at designated collection points under controlled strict military supervision and under strict limits on number of people to collect this food.What should be avoided is movement of alot people looking for food as that will spread the disease.
Agreed John Sangwa S.C., you are really courageous and a patriot. Should we wait for numbers when we now know the pattern from those who have been affected,Trump, Spain, Italy,Britain etc? And unlike these pandemic victims our economy itself is already on the death bed so how will we manage if our country reaches pandemic levels? Just liaise well with Dr Bwalya Ng’andu to reach a win-win balance, I trust the Minister of Finance.
We can define what powers we want to give the presidency.
We should just exercise extreme care and alertness as PF is in campaign mode.
I don’t agree with Mr. Sangwa on the state of emergency, the Lungus can prolong it to 2026. Given the brutality of this regime they can even stop us visiting pit latrines across our yards. Let’s just continue with the internationally approved standards of social distancing, avoid public gatherings, closing bars and restaurants, salons etc.