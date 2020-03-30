Photo Gallery Updated: March 30, 2020 Zambia’s COVID-19 Fight in Pictures By Chief Editor March 30, 2020 36 views 7 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Zambia's COVID-19 Fight in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Social Distancing being observed at Mulungushi International Conference Center where the Minister of Finance Hon. Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu MP, was addressing members of the press on Developments in the Global and Domestic Economy. Social Distancing being observed at Mulungushi International Conference Center where the Minister of Finance Hon. Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu MP, was addressing members of the press on Developments in the Global and Domestic Economy. Social Distancing being observed at Mulungushi International Conference Center where the Minister of Finance Hon. Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda led a sizable team, which included some ward councillors council directors and members of the municipality fire and rescue team who sprayed disinfectants and other chemicals aimed at killing germs starting from Zaone Market, Buseko, Mpatamato , Roan , Kalala Market in Mikonfwa , the team members took turns in spraying and cleaning the environment while the traders who have been sensitised about significance of the 48 hours Markets Spraying and Cleaning exercise stayed away.

Kabwe Mayor His Worship Prince Chileshe and his team have declared alright war on the Coronavirus (COVID 19). The City Father has assembled a team of operatives to ensure that all residents adhere to the President's directives. What a joke, half the people are not wearing the masks over their nose and mouth , hundreds are not standing 2 metres apart and the church people are not being arrested for breaking the law, keep this up and Zambian people are going to die like chickens. it won’t happen this week but in 6 weeks time. watch this space. if you want to live , wash your hands , don’t go to groups of people over 5 and stand 2 metres apart, think of your family, its for your own safety. good luck
Zambians!! Everything looks like a joke. Ubututu all over the place!!
The problem is that zambian asylum seekers abroad will never accept or appreciate when things in zambia are going well given the current unfortunate circumstances. They have become worshippers of their formal colonial masters. So even when their adopted country England is experiencing thousands of deaths,they will still find a reason to criticize Zambia which is not recording deaths. Ubututu ba diaspora
BUT DID YOUR LUNGU GIVE YOU EXTRA DIRECTIVES TO CONFISCATE THE TRADERS GOODS? WHY DOING THIS TO YOUR FELLOW ZAMBIANS?? SO DULL PEOPLE LIKE KAINZI JULU THINKS THERE IS SENSE AND LOGIC IN THIS.TOTALLY USELESS!!
@Kaizar Zulu its true everything in Zambia is a joke…they think masks are just for decorations.
Mr Kaizar you seem to have a hatred for the Zambians in the diaspora….
Anonymous the joke is on those living abroad where deaths are in thousands and yet they find time to criticise Zambia which is not recording numbers anywhere close to that. Instead of criticising Zambia why dony you concentrate on ensuring that you survive this virus abroad. Life means the same whether you are in England or Zambia. Today you will realise that there is nothing special about lving in the cold apart from looking pale and sick . Kz
……..but by the Police bundling youths in a van like that contributes more to the spread than containing the virus. The police on the ground needs some education too in order to contain this virus. More over, Kanjanga said police cells must be deconjested, but what measures are they doing doing. The Ndola case is very contradictory to what the police are supposed to do.