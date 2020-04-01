9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Economy

Time to earn money

By editor
[Sponsored post]

Online traders offer to make money at home during the pandemic

Due to the coronavirus, the authorities in Zambia have urged residents spend more time at home and banned large gatherings. And what to do if the authorities call for a lockdown? Many people in the world, who are in the third week of a stay at home order have started online trading.

And one of the platforms that has enabled thousands of people worldwide to invest and earn a lot of money is the IQ OPTION which has its own application available for free for all devices. Are you looking to become a true trader? Check out more details below.

How does IQ Option work?

Since 2013, the company operates in the management and execution of risky investments. In a short time, between 2015 and 2017, there were more than 25 million users and an average of 1.5 million daily trades. The expectation for the volume of negotiations exceeds 380 million monthly.

IQ Option has already been awarded as the “Best Broker and Binary Options”, as well as the “Best trading application by the IAIR Awards”, among others.

The IQ Option allows its user to invest in the main assets of the global financial market, and with real returns in a more simplified way. Within the platform, negotiations are carried out in real time and completely online.

And the most interesting thing is that you don’t need to be an experienced trader to be able to enjoy all the advantages that it provides. If you want to

learn, know that the IQ OPTION makes available on its website several learning tools through video lessons, in addition to content rich in important information about the trading market.But what is more interesting is that you can – and it is recommended by the platform itself – start with the virtual account and then use and negotiate with the real account. Like the fictitious account, you can simulate trades and better understand how the strategies employed in the business world work.

Forex on the IQ Option

According to CNN ,the foreign exchange market (Forex) is a global decentralized market for the trading of currencies, including bitcoins etc.

Simply put, you buy to sell later at a higher price.It is extremely volatile and with a higher daily trading volume than, for example, the New York Stock Exchange, Forex has greater liquidity or, in other words, more trading opportunities for those who want to buy or sell currencies.

Among the currencies traded in this system, the following stand out:

American dollar (USD), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swiss franc (CHF), euro

(EUR), pound sterling (GPB), among others.

