Operation Young Vote says it is sad and appalling that leaders particularly those in government have opted to give Zambians incomplete information on the status of Zambia and Zambians regarding the deadly Covid 19 epidemic.
Organization Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the fact that the Minister of Health and the government generally chooses to censor information given to the nation on a matter of life and death is vexing, as heard on the live streaming on Facebook where he confirmed that Permanent Secretaries and other high ranking officials are among the people in isolation.
Mr Nyirenda said this is not only a confirmation of leaders irresponsibility but also an indication that they are ready to keep everyone in the dark.
“Should we honestly continue believing the numbers government through the Minister of Health is giving us as updates – NO – unless we are fools. This behavior by our leaders is total politicization of the epidemic and should not be condoned. It should be stopped henceforth”, he said.
Mr Nyirenda said Zambia has a government that is not ready to be open and truthful to its citizens so as to make everyone appreciate the gravity of the challenge.
He has noted that true leaders in other parts of the world have voluntarily come out in the open declaring their positive status of Covid 19 to the public with one of the key messages that all need to preach about the Coronavirus epidemic is that everyone is a potential carrier and that each one of the citizens must be very alert as the country deal with one another in whatever form or business.
Mr Nyirenda said the Minister of Health and government have no right whatsoever of putting people’s lives at risk of the epidemic by telling them cooked information on the status.
He said this should have been a point of Zambians sympathizing with this government including on many other things it has failed but alas, due to always wanting to scheme against its own people – even on global epidemic the government sees an opportunity.
Mr Nyirenda said this is not only chaotic but also shameful.
He said this behavior of censoring information even in calamities such as Covid 19 is unchristian.
Wrong time for politics and finger pointing. We need action and not words to keep our country safe. Already, no social distancing is visible in that row. Operation whatever, go home and air your views on social media.
OYV, well said and mind you this is not the PF we put in , so what is why
you see this situation ,but we an opportunity in 2021 to at least put in some leadership
with some Vision ,not totally vision-less as it is
Gvt does not communicate rumors gentlemen, for God’s sake. It’s only laboratory confirmed cases that can be shared with the public, otherwise it will equally be deemed incompetent and inconsistent on their part if they report every hearsay. They will share with us every case upon confirmation. Are you bent on creating despondency with all attacks, finger pointing but no positive contribution?
Is everyone in this country in their right thinking minds?!? Stop thinking about praying. You should have started action the day before yesterday! COVID-19 is serious and everybody should be playing their part. Not social distancing increases the chance of your family being wiped out. With the fantastic health facilities we have, it will be parte after parte in heaven/hell (whichever you prefer).
Any government that fails to plan, its planning to fail.
Let PF government rebut giving Zambians incomplete information about covid-19. The unfortunate tragedy about PF regime is that everything is about politicking and blaming on invisible opposition in the nation.
Mr Nyirenda, you are a f00l. The figures the Minister is giving are confirmed case and those in isolation. If the Ministers and permanent secretaries are being isolated for 14 days because they traveled to risky ares that does not mean they have been confirmed to have covid 19 virus. If these said ministers do not want to come public they are within their rights. Are you telling me that the few world leaders that have come public are the only world leaders that have covid 19? The are people in the world who chose to become public over their HIV status for one reason or the other but it was their choice. The important things here are number and risk areas.