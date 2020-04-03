Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned sex workers in the area to stop parading themselves on the streets in the wake of the threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Zambia.

Meanwhile, some sex workers in Chipata district have appealed to government to work towards containing COVID-19 soon because it has affected their business.

Mr. Mwale said the Chipata City Council (CCC) has intensified preventive measures against the disease hence sex workers that will be found in the streets will be arrested.

He said the council and Zambia Police are working together to enforce President Edgar Lungu’s directives on enhancing measures that will curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said the local authority is abiding by President Lungu’s directive of ensuring that all basic preventive measures against COVID-19 are adhered to.

“This is a very serious virus we are dealing with and we will not let anyone or any group of people frustrate our efforts to prevent COVID-19,” Mr. Mwale said.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old sex worker said the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected her business of prostitution from which she earns between K4, 000 and K5,000 per month.

The sex worker, who patronises Chipata’s Church road in Moth area, told ZANIS that the coronavirus has adversely affected her earnings to the extent that she is now struggling to support her child, siblings and parents.

“I am not the only one who has lost out because of the disease. Most of my friends are also complaining because our clients are now confined to their homes. It is really hard because bars are closed and this is the place where we get most clients,” she said.

She said most of her prominent clients have gone quiet on her.

In response to the call for the sex workers to stop going to the streets, she said the prostitutes were still working but are alert not to be found by the police.

“We are on alert because if police find us, we may go to jail. Government is very serious about preventing this disease but we also need money to feed our families and this is our only work,” she said.

From the time government issued a directive to close bars and ask people to stay at home, she has only managed to have six clients which according to her, is a serious drop.

“We are in a very desperate situation because just for us to survive during this period we may end up dropping our charges to even K20 or K50 just to have clients,” she said.

And another sex worker, who conducts her business in Kalongwezi and Magazine areas, said nothing has changed for her because her clients still contact her through phone calls.

The middle-aged sex-worker said most of her clients are in formal employment in Chipata hence she has continued to cash in.

“My business is intact because I have a good business relationship with my clients and I cannot complain. I know about the virus and I hope the cure will be found so that things can get back to normal,” she said.

A drive through Chipata city around 19:00 hours yesterday revealed that only a few sex workers were still lining-up in the streets.

