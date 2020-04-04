By Isaac Mwanza

Introduction

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has conducted the first unique by-election during the period the country is experiencing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The uniqueness of this election is that no rallies were allowed and the election took place at a time when every person has been experiencing social distancing. So what does the result reflect?

The myth and positive about by-elections

There is a long held myth about by-elections favouring a ruling party in Zambia because the entire government machinery is applied in campaigning and that the President, ministers, party officials all focus on winning a by-election. But there have been several occasions when a ruling party would not win a by election as was the case in Katuba, Sesheke and Roan Constituencies among others.

The winning of a local government by-election in Nangula Ward by the Patriotic Front (PF) makes 4 wards lostby the United Party for National Development (UPND, in Western Province in the past 4 months and by considerable margins. But what is interesting in Nangula is that no one was allowed to campaign by visiting people’s homes was discouraged, for fear of spreading the COVID-19 or Coronavirus disease was real.

So it can safely be said that the potential 2,214 voters from Nangula Ward did not experience the considerable pressure exerted by campaigning political parties to vote for any one candidate based on incentives and motivations which normally exist in such by-elections. But the Nangula Ward by elections presents some additional interesting insights.

The UPND which participated in the Nangula ward by-election is leading an Opposition Alliance of political parties which includes the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) led by Mr. Charles Milupi. The interesting aspect is that in the 2016 local government elections for the same Nangula ward, the ADD put up their own candidate, who four years later, has switched to and stood on the PF ticket.

In 2016, the UPND candidate polled 776 votes while the ADD candidate polled 185 votes. Therefore, in this 2020 ward by-election, the UPND had a healthy start with a combined total of 961 presumed votes under their alliance with the ADD, while the PF went into this same by-election with the 283 votes presumed votes which they got in 2016. The UPND had won this seat with 57.74 percent as the turnout in 2016 for Nangula stood at 61% for the local government election.

Fast forward to 2020, the preliminary results showed the PF won the seat with a total of 868 votes, against its 283 votes in 2016 while the UPND, in 2020, polled 341 votes against its earlier 776 final vote for 2016. The PF gained 585 new voters while UPND lost its own 435 voters from 2016 as well as the 185 ADD voters who, under the alliance, would have been presumed to support the UPND candidate. A total of 620 presumptive UPND voters, did not in fact renew their support for the opposition and 585 of these 620 can be said to have switched their support from the opposition to the ruling PF.

Lessons from Nangula Ward

While social media is awash with elite analysts projecting that the PF is losing popularity because of Zambia’s economic downturn and with the Kwacha having lost some of its valued against the US dollar because of so many factors, the Nangula ward experience must remind politicians to conduct some self-introspection on what really motivates the voters to vote for any party.

The major boast for the ruling PF has been the developmental agenda President Lungu has continued to spread to the remotest rural parts of Zambia. Yes, people can’t eat good roads but with a good road network, farmers engaged in commerce can, in real time, move their goods from place of production, to market. Our grandmothers and fathers, brothers and sisters have far different needs for which they show their appreciation at the ballot, when the government delivers on their needs.

We may not want Think Township roads are that important, but think of the Limulunga resident who wants to rush to Kalomo to buy rice to take to market. Previously, the boat was the only means of going from Limulunga to Kalomo at this time of the year, and the trip took all day. Today, the Kalomo – Mongu highway is a short 2 hour drive across the flood plain, and the trader can put 30 X 90kg bags of rice on a truck and have them back in Mongu the same day.

No, we can’t eat roads but they do mean the difference between efficiency in commerce and if a patient on West Bank of the Zambezi needs hospitalisation in Mongu, they can be transported in 1 hour by ambulance. That is what a good road means to those who need it.

The second lesson is that the UPND alliance with smaller parties, which are largely regional, such ADD do not bring any value to the UPND numbers. This point cannot be overstretched.

The third lesson is that the same candidate who has won the Nangula By election in 2020 on the PF ticket, is the same candidate who lost the election on the ADD ticket in 2016. This points to fact that the victory obtained in Nangula is not about candidates but about political parties. It can safely be said that the PF is becoming attractive to voters in Western Province.

The final lesson to learn is that the closer margin in overall results between the ruling PF and opposition UPND has always been attributed to the highest voter turnout the UPND has in UPND strongholds. In 2016, the national turnout for presidential elections stood at 56.45%. As an example, the voter turnout in Southern Province stood at 72.26% against the voter turnout in Eastern Province of 50.74% or the turnout in North-Western 61.28% against the turnout in Northern Province at 53.61%.

Therein lies the lesson. The 2021 electoral battle will be about each party convincing its potential supporters in strongholds to turn out and vote. These issues of performance of kwacha or debt may be issues for the elites in Lusaka but not the ordinary urban or rural voter, as can be seen from Nangula where, despite the circumstances, turnout was quite decent and, one suspects, would have been even higher in normal circumstances.

If the PF manages to retain the strongholds and manages to persuade even 60 percent of its potential voters to turn out and vote, the PF stands to win 2021 with a wider margin than in 2016, but if the UPND continues to have the best voter turnout in its strongholds against the PF, then the PF will struggle.

Conclusion

The Nangula Ward by-election won by the PF may be a good boost to the Patriotic Front and a blow to the UPND but neither of them must fold their gloves. The big task ahead is for parties to continue convincing the real voters on the ground. The PF penetration into Western Province speaks volumes as Western Province is dynamic province from the time of MMD to date. It is not a province tilted towards tribal lines. The stay in power by the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) was propelled by Western Province but the same province did not help the PF in 2011 and 2016 to consolidate its win. So the gain in Western Province by the PF is good for them but it needs to be consolidated if it has to mean anything.

