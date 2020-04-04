The government has suspended mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya Copper Mines PLC. Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says this is because the firm has not met all the conditions of approval of the project.
Mr. Musukwa says it is sad that the firm had started to carry out some activities even before the project is fully approved. To this effect, Mr. Musukwa says appropriate sanctions will be meted out on the mining company by Government.
In a statement to media yesterday, The Minister said with total disregard of the conditions, management started clearing the site for the roan basin open pit and in the process disturbed some surface infrastructure such as the cricket club and the basketball court.
However, management’s explanation for the action is that the firm wanted to clear the surface area and not to start mining operations.
According to the production projections submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Mining of the Roan Basin is scheduled to start towards the end of the Muliashi Project in 2025
Ok, who are these people, the Chinese?
Unfortunately, this is what happens when the only “action” Govt takes is threatening sanctions and, wait for it…., “the full force of the Law to come down” (the most beloved threat among Zambian Govt officials.) Which means absolutely nothing anymore. In the end nothing is done about it and carnage and impunity marches on like there is no Govt. And you wonder why even political cadres have become such a destructive force in Zambia.
Sometimes it pays to make examples of some of these misbehaving characters showing up in our country as investors. They should be made to pay for disregarding our Laws and systems. How come, if there is such a clear agreement, these people feel and think it is ok to behave this way? Clearly, somebody in Govt…
Continue….
is asleep at the switch. Or is it the entire Govt/system that is rotten and doesn’t give a damn anymore?