The government has suspended mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya Copper Mines PLC. Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says this is because the firm has not met all the conditions of approval of the project.

Mr. Musukwa says it is sad that the firm had started to carry out some activities even before the project is fully approved. To this effect, Mr. Musukwa says appropriate sanctions will be meted out on the mining company by Government.

In a statement to media yesterday, The Minister said with total disregard of the conditions, management started clearing the site for the roan basin open pit and in the process disturbed some surface infrastructure such as the cricket club and the basketball court.

However, management’s explanation for the action is that the firm wanted to clear the surface area and not to start mining operations.

According to the production projections submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development, Mining of the Roan Basin is scheduled to start towards the end of the Muliashi Project in 2025

[Read 78 times, 78 reads today]