Three (3) more COVID-19 patients have been discharged as no new case has been recorded in the last 24 hours, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

During the latest COVID-19 update Saturday afternoon, Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative number remains at 40 with 28 recoveries, 2 deaths with 10 remaining active cases of which 2 are on the Copperbelt while the remaining 8 are in Lusaka.

And Dr. Chilufya has said an autopsy conducted on the latest deceased patient from Kafue confirmed that the man had a chronic illness.

Dr. Chitalu said all the contacts for the deceased man including his family, health workers, friends all totaling to

51 have been tested and are negative.

“Because this happened in Kafue, we have gone further to extend and expand surveillance in Kafue to enhance contact tracing considering that it is now a hotspot in order to avoid any new infections,” he said emphasizing that there is no need for panic.

And Dr. Chilufya further said 74 tests including alerts were conducted in the last 24 hours of which all of them tested negative while 2,072 have been discharged after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

And Dr. Chilufya has confirmed that 3 American based Zambians contracted and succumbed to the Coronavirus and further said no Zambian student in China has contracted the virus.

“By the grace of God we have seen improvement and progress in the fight against Coronavirus but we should remain committed as government implements a multisectoral approach towards the pandemic,” he said.

He said the government will not be complacent in the fight against the pandemic and emphasized that there is transparency with all the statistics being mentioned and warned that the law will visit those abrogating the prescribed measures.

Dr. Chilufya thanked all those that have continued to donate towards the fight and recognized the donation of 5,000 masks by the (5) special assistants to President Edgar Lungu who include Mr. Issac Chipampe for Press and Public Relations, for Politics Chris Zumani Zimba, for Economic and Development Affairs Hibeene Mwiinga, for Project Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah and for Legal Affairs Sukwana Lukangaba.

Has thanked all those that have been supportive by following the directive given by president Edgar Lungu and encouraged for all stakeholder commitment to the fight against the pandemic.

