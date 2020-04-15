The government has given Mopani Copper Mines a Seven Day ultimatum to show cause why its large-scale mining licences for Mufulira and Kitwe must NOT be revoked.

This follows Mopani Copper Mines alleged breach of provisions of the Mines and Minerals Act and the Employment Code Act.

This is according to a letter to Mopani Copper Mines, Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Bullock from Mining Licensing Committee Secretary Micheal Chibonga and made available to ZNBC News.

Mr Chibonga said the committee is in receipt of investigations report by the Director of Mines which has established that the mines have proceeded to place the NKANA and Mufulira Mines on Care and Maintenance.

He said this is without giving sufficient notice as required by law and in total defiance of the directive against such action, and the employees have already been given letters.

Mr Chibonga says it has also been established that all critical contracts for mining services and suppliers have been terminated with immediate effect.

He said the Mining Licensing Committee intends to revoke the large-scale mining licences for Nkana and Mufulira mine in accordnace with the Mines and Minerals Development Act of 2015.

Mr Chibonga said the Mine also breached section 37 of the Mines and Minerals Development Act of 2015 by defying the directive by the Director of Mines to resume mining operations

