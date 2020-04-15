Former Deputy Minister of Finance and academic, Dr. Mbita Chitala has rejected the proposals from four fellow economists proposing that Zambia begs to go back to an IMF program and abandons all borrowing until the economy improves.
But Dr. Chitala says the IMF program is neo-liberal in nature and is likely to be harmful to the economy, to the security of state assets and may lead to numerous job losses as witnessed in the past IMF programs.
Former Ministers of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, Ngandu Magande, Felix Mutati, and former Minister of Commerce and Trade, Dipak Patel and former Bank of Zambia Governor, Caleb Fundanga have signed an open letter to President Edgar Lungu and Minister of Finance Ngandu Magande suggesting the primacy and importance of clinching the IMF deal.
But Dr. Mbita has proposed that Zambia still had an opportunity to go back to bilateral and international capital markets to contract long-term debt.
Dr. Chitala Wrote;
Running the risk of offending some of you may I say this.
The prescription suggested by those colleagues that our government adopts a humiliating IMF programme when we know that such a scheme would bring untold suffering, instability and worsen the poverty in our country is not smart at all.
The neo liberal Washington Consensus is dead. Such a humiliating programme would mean surrendering our governance to Washington technocrats, reducing public investment in health and education, stopping deficit financing to tackle any recession, place our trade unions to be at war with the state as we reduce the wage bill, freeze wages and salaries, eliminate subsidies to our small farmers FISP, petroleum, electricity, education etc which will tend to increase poverty and cost of living, abandon most capital expenditure such as construction of roads, schools, clinics and public goods such as Kafue Lower Power etc, further selling off to foreigners of our strategic companies and institutions such as NAPSA, ZESCO etc that will result in more unemployment and underemployment, reducing recurrent budget spending on goods and services that will mean weakening the state and making it vulnerable, devaluation of the Kwacha and increasing costs in our economy.
All these negative social outcomes will lead to people rage as Africa and other developing countries witness in the 80 and 90s leading into state instability and downfall of governments.
There is a solution to all this. We need to have our own developmental state as the Eastern Asian dragons and China have demonstrated.
We can still go to International capital markets or bilateral partners to contract long term debt.
There is nothing wrong with this.
More importantly we should have our own middle class on which our development will be anchored. We must have our own cobalt and copper mines owned by Zambians.
We must rejuvenate our manufacturing and agro business. We must stop capital flight and introduce smart capital controls.
We must create employment creating programmes such as the national service, small enterprise promotion, local banks etc.
We have largely not been successful so far because we failed to be patriotic, never provided incentives for our people to save, invest and innovate and so we are poor because our leaders so far have made this choice.
He is right. Exactly my views. When you have a league of ex-Finance ministers and economists in your country believing that the IMF is holy and pure, the only solution to your problems.. then you have a real crisis. Worse than Covid-19.
The problem here Chitala has been rewarded a position as ZCCM Chairman by this reckless regime …do you expect him to say otherwise?
Mbita is right, if those guys think IMF can give Zambia money to service the Chinese debt then something is definitely wrong with them. The best option Zambia has is to renegotiate the Chinese debt and to refinance the Eurobond. PF must also control their reckless expenditure that’s largely driven by the desire to get commissions. PF is a disaster
I respect Dr Chitala’s views, but with due respect, he’s not giving a prescription for our current liquidity crunch and economic mess. He’s rather giving an idea of an alternative long term approach we can take to managing the economy. What does he suggest we do right now to arrest our impending economic collapse?
Defending ZCCM indirectly. Fear for Job loss. Thats the problem of being an employee. You are always scared of losing your job. Join the private sector and you will see what Magande and others are seeing.
A functional smart National Service is feasible. The choice between voluntary military training and voluntary civilian community service needs to be considered. Employers would sponsor employees and government would sponsor some more volunteers. Regarding IMF, it seems some tough negotiations could also help. Home grown solutions do not necessarily need to be in conflict with development partnerships. National reconstruction and construction after WW2 benefited from Breton Woods institutions. The allergy for IMF is a manageable condition. Just give the people what they need. There is no need to glorify IMF. What is needed is to make IMF deliver benefits in targeted sectors. What works, works.
Just stop corruption that’s all and recapitalise local capital and local production.
Oh dear, wht capital markets is Mbita Chitala talking about that we can go to and borrow from? We borrowed from the bond markets and the bond market is part of the capital markets. Does he know wht he’s talking about? The whole truth will soon be known after we default in 2022 and Chitala will know wht default on bond redemption does to your economy. This is a guy u cannot hv a sober debate with on this issue. And who pushed Zambia to borrow money from the bond markets? Chikwanda took the country there of his own free will.
Chitala sounds reasonable if the governors can have financial discipline. ECL call these guys the authors of the letter and few other economists for a dinner discussion on the way out. The answer lies in our heads if we can think a little bit out of the box.
Dr Makasa Kasonde: Wht national service are u talking about? The one where the state is competing wth small scale farmers growing cabbage, raring guinea fowls, chickens and rabbits? Why should the state be involved in that as we hv a failing vegetable market?
Ba Derrick Chitala, just keep quiet you do not have the mental capacity to understand the economic problems zambia is facing.
“The neo liberal Washington Consensus is dead. Such a humiliating programme would mean surrendering our governance to Washington technocrats, reducing public investment in health and education, stopping deficit financing to tackle any recession, place our trade unions to be at war with the state as we reduce the wage bill, freeze wages and salaries, eliminate subsidies to our small farmers FISP, petroleum, electricity, education etc which will tend to increase poverty and cost of living, abandon most capital expenditure such as construction of roads, schools, clinics and public goods such as Kafue Lower Power etc” But sorry to remind you that all past and present governments have lamentably failed to inject cash into the health sector, education, energy, etc, hence countrywide strikes,…