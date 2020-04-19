9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 19, 2020
type here...
General News

FAZ Wrangles Continue as Six FAZ Provincial Chairpersons Reject the call for an Emergency Meeting

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News FAZ Wrangles Continue as Six FAZ Provincial Chairpersons Reject the call for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The six FAZ elected provincial chairpersons for the 2020-2024 tenure have rejected calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to resolutions of the quintet’s meeting with FAZ General Secretary Mr. Adrian Kashala whom they petitioned, the meeting resolved to wait for the imminent visit of FIFA Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba.

The chairpersons are from the Copperbelt, Western, North Western, Northern, Eastern and Luapula.

The elected officials for the 2020-2024 term agreed

  • There would be no need for FAZ to hold an EGM as FIFA had already indicated that they would be sending an emissary to Zambia next month to resolve the perceived standoff with the aggrieved parties.
  • The affiliates would not agree to any action outside the FAZ constitution.
  • Interaction with banned officials should not be tolerated by FAZ as prescribed by the constitution.

The provincial chairpersons noted that FAZ had been side-tracked by non-members who should not be allowed to destabilize the game as the aggrieved parties should appeal to the Council for leniency other than holding the Association to ransom.

The officials also advised that FAZ should stick to the roadmap approved by FIFA in conducting activities related to the elections.

FIFA has notified FAZ that its Member Associations Officer would be in Zambia next month to pacify the situation in the Zambian game.
The meeting was attended by Patrick Ndhlovu (Copperbelt), Crispin Kamuna (Eastern), Mweemba Mujala (Luapula), David Simwinga (Western), Mwansa Kapyanga (Northern) and Arthur Kamulosu (North Western).

FAZ has held elections in six provinces with the remainder expected to be concluded once the covid-19 threat subsides.

During the same meeting, the FAZ General Secretary provided an update on the status of various activities that the association was working on in relation to football development.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]
Previous articleThe hard truths about the Africa China Cooperation: There is urgent need to change the partnership strategy
Next articlePANOS calls for increased support for media houses and journalists covering he COVID-19 response

2 COMMENTS

  1. Looks like kalushya bwalya was not dancing dununna for nothing with lungu but was promised support for the FAZ presidency after kamangas first term.

    His is hell bent on this FAZ presidency at all costs. His actions are holding FAZ at ransom with PF seemingly behind him.

    1

  2. Why is it that @faz there is to much fighting, educated people can’t reason together besides they don’t even play football.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Mineworkers Union of Zambia demands MOPANI withdraw the letters given to Employees

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has demanded that Mopani Copper Mines plc cancels all letters given to miners...
Read more
General News

PANOS calls for increased support for media houses and journalists covering he COVID-19 response

Chief Editor - 0
By Vusumuzi Sifile Executive Director, Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf)   Panos Institute Southern Africa is calling for increased support for media houses and individual journalists...
Read more
General News

FAZ Wrangles Continue as Six FAZ Provincial Chairpersons Reject the call for an Emergency Meeting

Chief Editor - 2
The six FAZ elected provincial chairpersons for the 2020-2024 tenure have rejected calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). According to resolutions of the quintet’s...
Read more
Columns

The hard truths about the Africa China Cooperation: There is urgent need to change the partnership strategy

Chief Editor - 2
By Kumbukilani Phiri One day when all is messed up and we are all trying to look at who to blame, that’s when we will...
Read more
Headlines

UPND moves in to stop the bleeding of support in Western Province as PF seems to be gaining support

Chief Editor - 1
Following a string of electoral losses in Western Province, the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has with immediate effect dissolved its Western...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PANOS calls for increased support for media houses and journalists covering he COVID-19 response

General News Chief Editor - 0
By Vusumuzi Sifile Executive Director, Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf)   Panos Institute Southern Africa is calling for increased support for media houses and individual journalists...
Read more

Government understands why a few individuals are selling on the streets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-Inonge Wina

General News Chief Editor - 6
Vice President Inonge Wina has said there is a need to intensify sensitization on coronavirus (COVID-19) in communities to help people understand the gravity...
Read more

Local contractors urged to improve workmanship

General News Chief Editor - 7
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged local contractors to improve the quality of their workmanship for them to make an impact in the...
Read more

Presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks welcomed

General News Chief Editor - 19
The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has welcomed the presidential call for all Zambians to begin wearing face masks when in public. Organisation Director...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]