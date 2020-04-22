Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have called upon the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu to put in measures that will reduce hunger in the wake of the Covid 19.

The Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu on Monday announced further measures to reduce the impact of the COVID 19 on the Zambian Economy which included waving tax penalties and interests on affected businesses, extending medical supplies not subjected to import duty, the release of K500 million to pay retirees, K130 million to clear Government arrears, K 140 million to pay road contractors and a billion kwacha to clear Government suppliers.

New Hope MMD National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu in a statement circulated this morning argued that these measures would hardly address the biggest impact of COVID which are lower income levels are rising hunger. Mr Mofu mentioned that in 2019, 40% of Zambian children were stunted, a situation that would only get worse with the Economic impacts of COVID_19. He predicted that the United Nation’s projection of 2.3 million Zambians living in hunger in 2020 would double seeing that the PF government has chosen to play a blind eye to COVID responses that directly affect the vulnerable.

“We as the New Hope MMD Youths have welcomed the measures introduced by the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ngandu. We are of the view that these measures will have a better effect than the last measures he announced of removing export duty on crocodile skin, however nothing is being done about food insecurity of households”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu said that these measures will not affect the neediest in society.

“We have noted that the measures by the PF government will not affect the ordinary Zambian and the neediest in our society. We expected the Minister to firstly zero rate VAT and further subsidize essential commodities such as on cooking oil, Mealie Meal, electricity and fuel. These are the things which affect Ordinary Zambians. We further expected the PF increase the Pay as You Earn exempt income to at least ZMW 4500 so that the working poor can have more to take home in this COVID 19 crisis. The measures announced will have little meaninful impact on the needy in society”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr Mofu further called upon the Minister of Finance to put up measures that will reduce looming inflation from the devaluation of the kwacha.

“Lastly but not least, we have noted that the Minister has increased the number of medical supplies which will be not be subjected to import duty. As much as we welcome this move, with the devalued kwacha, the cost of these supplies will still be daily high as a task mask which would fetch 12 kwacha in January, will fetch 18.5 kwacha with PFs devalued kwacha”, Mr. Mofu said.

