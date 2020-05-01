Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has disclosed that a 13 years lease agreement for Kabwata Market Car Park has been approved.
The land is earmarked for development into a public Car Park for Kabwata Retail Centre.
In January, 2020, Time Projects Property applied to LCC to consider leasing to the company part of Kabwata Market Land for the development of a public car park.
The proposed piece of land measures 55m along Burma Road and 35m into the market affecting a total number of 93 traders.
Mr Sampa said the facility is earmarked for re-development under the Develop-Finance-Build -Operate.
Mr. Sampa says the lease agreement which will also be developed under the Transfer Public Private Partnership model and will only be executed once the market traders have been compensated.
Mr Sampa said the developer Times Square Projects will be written a Letter of Consent to compensate the traders as per agreed amounts which were done in liaison with the Kabwata Market Management Committee.
He said LCC made the decision at its 4th Ordinary Meeting held on 24th March this year and the resolutions have been communicated to Times Square Projects awaiting its response.
Mr Sampa said while the Council supports the modern developments taking place at Kabwata market, the interest of market traders is also at the heart of the local authority.
He says the Council has since written to the Ministry of Local Government and is awaiting for their formal green light to proceed with the offer letter and Lease agreement.
LT editors, selling and leasing are totally different things. Unless you mean after leasing there shall be final transfer of f title to the lessee. PF government stripping the national assets and after 2 years we shall hear the lease agreement was actually a sale agreement. Nimwa aLungu Tata! Meanwhile PF must go!
Madilu thanks for correcting our diabolical LT editors. It’s a lease which will earn us revenue. Nothing here to see or talk about. Let the haters continue wallowing in their own pee.
Kaizer chipuba
Wasn’t this why Zayalo Bill 10 Lubinda was beaten? Land is now the preserve of the powerful, they can even de-gazette and share Forest 27. If you’re poor and not connected you don’t deserve land under the PF. People now get displaced without compensation or alternative. Tongas in Siavonga now have limited access to the Kariba dam because all the river-front has been taken by the rich and powerful. The natives have to climb hill to view the lake and when they trespass it’s at the risk of being shot at or dogs unleashed on them. So much for self-rule!
Play parks, School Sports fields, Garden Parks have all been sold….you put a Chawama President this is what happens. The market will soon be sold
And that is how the self-employed trader becomes a foreigners employee…