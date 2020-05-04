Dear Editor,
Ref: Dr Chitalu and Covid.
Its ridiculous! Chilufya Chitalu should be suspended right away! This situation should not have been allowed in the first place. The Ministry of Health should be following the WHO guidance on regulations for the Transportation of infectious substances 2019-2020. Covid 19 samples class as UN3373 – Biological Substances Catagory B.
Infection control, driver and vehicle safety is paramount when transporting Coronavirus samples, drivers have PPE, hands free communication devices, hand sanitisers and bacterial wipes. Should use temperature-controlled vehicles. The vehicles must be equipped to transport critical specimens, with temperatures ranging from – 25 to + 25 Degrees.
Very unethical ministry of health in Zambia.
Shamboko
This is a very ridiculous suggestion
IT CLEARLY SHOWS HATRED. He does not control transport there are officers in charge
How can they fire PF’s presidential candidate Chilufya??? I
Let him continue campaigning, you Socialist Party just pull up your face masks, 2021 is around.
I heard there will be swearing -in ceremony at State house for “commission of inquiry” in the transportation of bio-hazards on public over loaded buses. And results are expected in 3 years as usual.
it will take 3 years to find out why that boy used a bus to go take a deadly virus to a lab in Ndola or Lusaka. 3 fvcking years!!!!!!
Iwe Shamboko, suspend who? We are still investigating this issue and no one should be calling for aby suspension of anyone. We don’t abide by any laws or rules of a foreign entity because Zambia is a sovereign nation and we do as we please.
We can even make ourselves rich at the expense of poor people like yourself who are always complaining about everything and anything. In case you didn’t know already: we are ruling and your tribal bally will never be president.
We are rich and the majority voters will vote for us PF because there is enough rainfall this year and this means bumper harvest and no load shedding going into an election year in 2021.
And even if the voters vote us out, the police, the army and electoral commission is with us and will help us by whatever means for…
And even if the voters vote us out, the police, the army and electoral commission is with us and will help us by whatever means for us to retain power. So complain, whin and whinge all you want, PF will rule this country forever. Kz
Do you think corrupt people care less for anyone