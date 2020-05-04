9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
Health

Suspend Health Minister over transportation of infectious substances via public transport

By editor
36 views
6
Health Suspend Health Minister over transportation of infectious substances via public transport
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Dear Editor,

Ref: Dr Chitalu and Covid.

Its ridiculous! Chilufya Chitalu should be suspended right away! This situation should not have been allowed in the first place. The Ministry of Health should be following the WHO guidance on regulations for the Transportation of infectious substances 2019-2020. Covid 19 samples class as UN3373 – Biological Substances Catagory B.

Infection control, driver and vehicle safety is paramount when transporting Coronavirus samples, drivers have PPE, hands free communication devices, hand sanitisers and bacterial wipes. Should use temperature-controlled vehicles. The vehicles must be equipped to transport critical specimens, with temperatures ranging from – 25 to + 25 Degrees.

Very unethical ministry of health in Zambia.

Shamboko

[Read 142 times, 142 reads today]
Previous articleIt’s Crookedness of the Worst Kind to Use face Masks as Campaign Tools

6 COMMENTS

  1. This is a very ridiculous suggestion
    IT CLEARLY SHOWS HATRED. He does not control transport there are officers in charge

  2. How can they fire PF’s presidential candidate Chilufya??? I
    Let him continue campaigning, you Socialist Party just pull up your face masks, 2021 is around.

    1

  3. I heard there will be swearing -in ceremony at State house for “commission of inquiry” in the transportation of bio-hazards on public over loaded buses. And results are expected in 3 years as usual.
    it will take 3 years to find out why that boy used a bus to go take a deadly virus to a lab in Ndola or Lusaka. 3 fvcking years!!!!!!

    1

  4. Iwe Shamboko, suspend who? We are still investigating this issue and no one should be calling for aby suspension of anyone. We don’t abide by any laws or rules of a foreign entity because Zambia is a sovereign nation and we do as we please.

    We can even make ourselves rich at the expense of poor people like yourself who are always complaining about everything and anything. In case you didn’t know already: we are ruling and your tribal bally will never be president.

    We are rich and the majority voters will vote for us PF because there is enough rainfall this year and this means bumper harvest and no load shedding going into an election year in 2021.

    And even if the voters vote us out, the police, the army and electoral commission is with us and will help us by whatever means for…

  5. And even if the voters vote us out, the police, the army and electoral commission is with us and will help us by whatever means for us to retain power. So complain, whin and whinge all you want, PF will rule this country forever. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Healtheditor - 6

Suspend Health Minister over transportation of infectious substances via public transport

Dear Editor, Ref: Dr Chitalu and Covid. Its ridiculous! Chilufya Chitalu should be suspended right away! This situation should not have...
Read more
Columns

It’s Crookedness of the Worst Kind to Use face Masks as Campaign Tools

Chief Editor - 4
By McLeod Lunkoto The Patriotic Front is reacting to its decline in many ways but one salient approach is the atrocious motive to turn public...
Read more
General News

Operation Young Vote happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill

Chief Editor - 3
The Operation Young Vote is happy with Cabinet’s approval to take to Parliament the NGO Bill to Repeal and Replace the not only contentious...
Read more
Economy

The Food Reserve Agency urges farmers to prioritise household food security

Chief Editor - 4
The Food Reserve Agency has urged farmers to prioritise household food security as they begin to harvest their crops and only resort to selling...
Read more
Health

Investigations launched on why Samples of COVID-19 from Zambezi were transported on a Public Bus

Chief Editor - 14
Investigations have been launched to establish why COVID-19 samples were transported from Zambezi on a public bus. This follows a directive by President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Investigations launched on why Samples of COVID-19 from Zambezi were transported on a Public Bus

Health Chief Editor - 14
Investigations have been launched to establish why COVID-19 samples were transported from Zambezi on a public bus. This follows a directive by President...
Read more

Do not turn away patients who seek health services, Health Workers told

Health Chief Editor - 5
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama has appealed to health workers across the country NOT to turn away patients who seek health services. Dr....
Read more

Reports of Health facilities sending away patients for not wearing face mask being investigated

Health Chief Editor - 7
The Health Professions Council of Zambia says it is investigating reports of some health facilities sending away patients for not wearing face masks. Council Registrar...
Read more

Zambia records 3 new COVID-19 cases out of the 487 tests

Health Chief Editor - 23
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed that Zambia has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases out of the 487 tests conducted in the last 24...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 142 times, 142 reads today]