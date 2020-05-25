What is the position of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on the continued wave of attack on media?

Attack on media by PF cadres has been a very hot issue in the country for the past few weeks. The attack is a clear product of the fight against the virus. Despite that, President Edgar Lungu has chosen to ignore to incorporate the issue in his address to the nation on Covid-19.

Per cadres and some top PF officials, attacks on media is an effort to combat Covic-19! They believe media promote division in the national fight against Covid-19.

The speech by the President leaves people wondering. Does the President agree with Muchinga province PF chairman Alex Simuwelu, DC of Mpika Moses Katebe, and the cadres who have declared Muchinga province a no go area for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and have resorted into storming radio stations? Or he is with Information and broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya who has recently condemned attacks on radio stations hosting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

It is clearly seen that the Patriotic Front (PF) is divided over the issue. Hence too important for the President to ignore. Is he neutral on the issue?

The President urged people to remain united, resilient, and patriotic under Covic-19 environment. Underlining the word “remain”, it tells us that President Edgar Lungu believes that the country is united on the fight against the virus.

If Zambia is united on the fight against Covid-19, it implies that attacks on media helps maintain unity.

Hence help answer the question above. Does the President agree with those who have declared Muchinga province a no go area for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema. Those who want to use Covid-19 fight as an opportunity to force people surrender some of their rights. Those who to them attacks on media is an effort to combat Covic-19!

By Venus N Msyani

Concerned Citizen.

