The government has said that it has noted with concern the alleged use of derogatory language by The News Diggers in one of its editorials.
Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said that the use of derogatory language takes away from the professionalism and the country’s Christian values and democracy.
Ms. Siliya has cited the News Diggers Editorial Comment of 12th of June 2020 were derogatory language was used, adding that Media Houses should not forget the culture and political environment in which they work in as they do not operate in a vacuum.
Ms. Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister said that the behaviour by News Diggers exposes the media house to retaliation which might incite those offended to attack the institution if there is no recourse.
She has since advised the News Diggers to consider apologizing.
This is according to a letter dated June 12, 2020, addressed to News Diggers and copied to all media Houses by Ms. Siliya.
News Diggers run the editorial titled “Stupid, disgruntled youths should think twice before dancing Dununa next time.
Very quick to ask others to apologize when this fat cow Dora has not backed up with evidence that she had covid-19…you only talk of these christian values when it suits yet you are stealing everyday even pimping out desperate young girls (as alleged by the Chellah boy) to fat bellied mudala officials.
Ask bowman to apologize first. They only repeated what bowman said to the youths.
I believe this Dora Siliya was still quarantined when Lusambo uttered such derogatory remarks to youth.
News Diggers shouldn’t be cowed into apologizing rather she should ask that pot berried Lusambo to apologize.
Very useless minister Dora Siliya and don’t ask Madilu System to apologize for using uttering such statement because it is fact that you’re useless.
Meanwhile PF must go!
Some media houses funded by opposition lack any manners. When IBA takes action they will say its political and yet here you have evidence of them going against the ethical reporting. Anyway the.oppsoiton can continue throwing money at these clowns but fact remains 2021 pf is winning. I put my life on that.
Opposition mouth pieces are targeting youths with anti-government propaganda. Why are youths suddenly being mobilized when all these years there was no representation on their behalf by opposition parties? As soon as an election rears its head violence between parties is stirred up.
It’s got to stop. Our political environment must represent the best of Zambia. There must be standards of behaviour.
I would expect News Diggers to be shut down for cyberbully, and not upholding standards in media publications. Fake News and inciting violence.