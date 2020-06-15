Football is slowly rumbling back to life behind closed doors across the globe and we take a brief wrap at selected performances of your stars abroad.

TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama was left out of Simba SC’s 1-1 home draw against Ruvu Shooting on Sunday in a match ex-Zambia coach Sven Vandenbroeck featured only one foreign player after the other imports reported late for the clubs’ post-lockdown league break camp.

The Tanzanian league leaders are chasing a third successive league title and 21st overall.



SWEDEN

The Swedish season finally took off on June 14 after a months’ delay due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Midfielder Edward Chilfuya played the opening 74 minutes for Djurgarden but was not on target in Saturday’s 2-0 away win over Sirius.

Compatriot Emmanuel Banda, who joined Chilufya in Sweden in the off-season as a free agent from Belgium club KV Oostende, did not make the trip.

POLAND

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes but was not on target for third placed Slask Wroclaw in Sunday’s 4-0 home win over LSK Lodz to seal their place in the Polish championship playoff round.



AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg stayed on course for a seventh successive Austrian league crown following a 3-1 home win on Sunday over fourth placed LASK.

Patson Daka scored his 23rd league goal of the season and played the opening 84 minutes while midfielder Enock Mwepu completed the match but was not on target.

Salzburg enjoy a seven point lead with six games left before the 2019/2020 title is decided.

