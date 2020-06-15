9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia asks Paris Club for suspension of debt payments until December

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Zambia asks Paris Club for suspension of debt payments until December
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has asked the Paris Club of creditor nations to let it suspend principal and interest payments on debts to all its official creditors from May to the end of December, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday. Zambia, Africa’s second largest copper producer which has struggled with falling demand for the metal, remained committed to servicing debt payments that fell due before May 1, a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

The request for the suspension was made in a letter to the Paris Club.

Zambia’s external government debt jumped to 45% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, up from 37% 2018, while total debt stock was estimated at 89%, according to World Bank data.

Even before the coronavirus crisis hit international demand for raw materials, Zambia had been wrestling with growing public debt. Zambia has been listed among countries eligible for relief under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which aims to help nations respond to COVID-19 health challenges and economic shocks, the statement said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleZCCM-IH denies selling off Ndola Lime

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia asks Paris Club for suspension of debt payments until December

Zambia has asked the Paris Club of creditor nations to let it suspend principal and interest payments on debts...
Read more
Economy

ZCCM-IH denies selling off Ndola Lime

Chief Editor - 15
ZCCM-IH has denied reports that it has sold off Ndola Lime Company. In a statement, ZCCM-IH Spokesperson Loisa Mbatha clarified that Ndola Lime Company has...
Read more
Feature Politics

Re-gazetting of Bill 10 is a trust builder, says ZANASU

Chief Editor - 10
The publication of proposed amendments to Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 should diminish the question and minimise mistrust between Government and the public on...
Read more
General News

Government Asks Diggers to Apologise their their “Stupid Disgruntle Youths” Editorial

Chief Editor - 17
The government has said that it has noted with concern the alleged use of derogatory language by The News Diggers in one of its...
Read more
Headlines

It’s the Constitutional Court that ordered Government and ECZ to allow Prisoners to Vote

Chief Editor - 13
Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube has said that it was not the idea of government for inmates to start voting, but that of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s the Constitutional Court that ordered Government and ECZ to allow Prisoners to Vote

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Deputy Chief whip Tutwa Ngulube has said that it was not the idea of government for inmates to start voting, but that of the...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo launches K400,000 Economic Empowerment Fund for Kabushi taxi drivers

Headlines editor - 55
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on Saturday announced the setting up of an Economic Empowerment Fund targeted at taxi drivers in his constituency. The...
Read more

ERB to probe faster depletion of ZESCO units

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it will investigate allegations by ZESCO customers that electricity units are depleting faster than usual. In a statement, ERB...
Read more

ECZ Unveils Plans for the 2021 General Elections, People in Diaspora will not be allowed to Vote

Headlines Chief Editor - 58
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced that the voter registration exercise will commence on 18th October 2020 ahead of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: