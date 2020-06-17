The Chama Subordinate Court has sentenced a poacher to seven years imprisonment for illegal possession of elephant ivory weighing 10 kilograms.

Lovemore Nkhowani, 60, a former wildlife police officer, turned into a notorious elephant poacher nicknamed Mbanje, was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, that is elephant ivory, contrary to section 130(1) of the Zambia wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

Officers of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife arrested Nkhowani on 26 May 2020.

The ivory is suspected to have been illegally harvested from an elephant poached in West Musalangu Game Management Area.

In sentencing him the court told the suspect that as someone who was once a wildlife police officer under the department, he should have known the importance of conserving wildlife.

The court reminded Nkhowani that his duty was to protect wildlife and educate his community on the importance of conservation rather than to engage in poaching.

The court also stated that it hoped the punishment handed to Nkhowani would deter other officers from committing similar offences.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]