9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...
General News

Poacher sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for illegal possession of Elephant Ivory

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Poacher sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for illegal possession of Elephant...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Chama Subordinate Court has sentenced a poacher to seven years imprisonment for illegal possession of elephant ivory weighing 10 kilograms.

Lovemore Nkhowani, 60, a former wildlife police officer, turned into a notorious elephant poacher nicknamed Mbanje, was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, that is elephant ivory, contrary to section 130(1) of the Zambia wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015.

Officers of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife arrested Nkhowani on 26 May 2020.

The ivory is suspected to have been illegally harvested from an elephant poached in West Musalangu Game Management Area.

In sentencing him the court told the suspect that as someone who was once a wildlife police officer under the department, he should have known the importance of conserving wildlife.

The court reminded Nkhowani that his duty was to protect wildlife and educate his community on the importance of conservation rather than to engage in poaching.

The court also stated that it hoped the punishment handed to Nkhowani would deter other officers from committing similar offences.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleElectoral Commission of Zambia will be adequately funded-Justice Chulu
Next articleStop Harassing Journalists by Summoning them to Police Stations on Flimsy Accusations

2 COMMENTS

  1. This same sentence should be slapped on people that sell our black Lechwe and our other animals.

    Allowing big cat hunting is just as bad as poaching. Slap the same sentence please.

    “Relocating” our wild life is as bad as poaching as we know these animals are being relocated to China. Slap the same sentence please.

    Enough is enough.

    3

  2. @IndigoTyrol if you know of someone committing such offences and have solid evidence, please report them to the relevant authorities not LT.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Stop Harassing Journalists by Summoning them to Police Stations on Flimsy Accusations

The Media Liaison Committee is calling on the Zambia Police Service to stop harassing journalists by summoning them to...
Read more
General News

Poacher sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for illegal possession of Elephant Ivory

Chief Editor - 2
The Chama Subordinate Court has sentenced a poacher to seven years imprisonment for illegal possession of elephant ivory weighing 10 kilograms. Lovemore Nkhowani, 60, a...
Read more
General News

Electoral Commission of Zambia will be adequately funded-Justice Chulu

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has assured stakeholders that as it prepares to start registration of voters between October and November, 2020 it will...
Read more
Headlines

Ministry of Health Denies Awarding a $17 million Contract for the supply of Health Center Kits

Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Health has denied awarding a US$17 million contract for the supply of health center kits to a company called Honey Bee...
Read more

Chabul: Nkwazi Will Be Ready To Spark On League Restart

sports - 0
Zambia and Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula has declared himself fit to play as soon as the disturbed 2019/20 season resumes. FAZ has proposed to the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stop Harassing Journalists by Summoning them to Police Stations on Flimsy Accusations

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Media Liaison Committee is calling on the Zambia Police Service to stop harassing journalists by summoning them to police stations on flimsy accusations. On...
Read more

Electoral Commission of Zambia will be adequately funded-Justice Chulu

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has assured stakeholders that as it prepares to start registration of voters between October and November, 2020 it will...
Read more

Government is aware of shortage of learning and teaching materials-Mumba phiri

General News Chief Editor - 14
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says government is aware of challenges affecting most schools in the country. Mrs. Phiri says government is also cognizant...
Read more

News Diggers Defiantly Responds to Information Minister Dora Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 33
News Diggers Newspaper has written to Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya acknowledging receipt of her letter dated 12 June 2020 in which she as...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]

Related Posts: