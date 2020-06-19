9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Economy

Bank of Zambia asked to change the K10 billion stimulus package to a grant

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Economy Bank of Zambia asked to change the K10 billion stimulus package to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Northwestern Chamber of Commerce, Trade and industry (NWCCI) has appealed to the Bank of Zambia to change the 10 billion stimulus package to a grant.

Stressing the importance of the grant and not a loan, NWCCI President Mukumbi Kafuta said it is difficult for businesses to benefit from the package because they might face challenges in repaying the loan.

Mr Kafuta said business owners are facing challenges to project how the business will thrive through this period making borrowing risky.

“ Most business owners already have loans and are having challenges to pay back making them more vulnerable though this Coronavirus period, “ he said.

The , NWCCI President told Zanis in an interview that the stimulus package is a good idea but it needs to be redone to ensure business benefit fully.

Mr Kafuta suggested that the Bank of Zambia must also ease the conditions to access the money by financial service providers as they are too rigorous.

He said these concerns are not only by business owners in the province but the Nation at large.

Mr Kafuta said they have since made submissions to the Ministry of Finance to ensure all businesses are sustained through this hard time because businesses are the engine of financial and development in the country.

Following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy, government announced that it had released K 10 billion package for Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs) to access for their respective businesses.

President Lungu, said recently during his National address on COVID that the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package which has been provided by the government.

President Lungu said the modalities should be communicated to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

[Read 102 times, 102 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu expected in Northern Province for a 3-day working Visit
Next articleGovernment’s decision to operationalize and to re-open schools gets support from EU

1 COMMENT

  1. That money will just go back to the Treasury because no one will access it. It’s another failed project.Learn to consult

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the...
Read more
Rural News

Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

Chief Editor - 0
Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamayanga has thanked the African Development Bank (ADB) and Government for coming to the aide of small scale livestock farmers...
Read more
General News

Minister Chalikosa commends National Dev. Planning for renovating 56-year-old offices

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Works and Supply Hon. Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa on Thursday toured the newly renovated 56-year-old office blocks housing the Ministry of National Development...
Read more
Columns

How Bill 10 could worsen Zambian economy and impact you

Chief Editor - 1
By Kalima Nkonde I consider this article as the most important Op-Ed I have written on Lusaka Times as it could influence the direction that...
Read more
Headlines

We have not bought Lumwana Mines-NAPSA

Chief Editor - 1
NAPSA has denied media reports that it has agreed to buy 100 percent shares in Lumwana Copper Mine for a total consideration of US...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

EAZ defends ZESCO’s Move on CEC deal

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ) has defended the move by ZESCO to terminate the Bulk Supply Agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation , CEC. Copperbelt...
Read more

China to cancel debt for African countries hit by COVID-19

Economy editor - 31
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will cancel debts for African states worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the Extraordinary China-Africa...
Read more

Government refutes claims it has taken over the publicly listed CEC

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The government has refuted claims that it has taken over Copperbelt Energy Corporations (CEC) saying it still has its ( government’s ) own management...
Read more

The Kazungula Bridge Project is nearing completion

Economy Chief Editor - 22
The Kazungula Bridge Project is nearing completion and expected to be handed over to the governments of Zambia and Botswana. Works on the bilateral project...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 102 times, 102 reads today]

Related Posts: