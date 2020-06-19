Football administrator Simataa Simataa has backed the candidature of FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole.

Nkole, 67 the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ executive committee member is challenging incumbent Andrew Kamanga and former vice President Emmanuel Munaile.

Simataa, the former FAZ boss, has since been co-opted into the Nkole campaign team that is currently canvassing for votes on the Copperbelt and North Western provinces.

In an interview in Ndola, Simataa said Nkole is the suitable candidate for the FAZ top job.

“I have worked with Joseph Nkole before. When I was chairman of the Football Association of Zambia he was RAZ President and we worked very well,” Simataa said.

“When I left FAZ, I was General Secretary of ZAFCA (Zambia Football Coaches Association) under the chairmanship of Mr Patrick Kangwa, we worked well with Joseph Nkole, so I know him,” he said.

Simataa said Nkole has the potential to rebrand Zambian football and end the infighting witnessed in the recent past.

“He is very unique from other candidates. I think I like the summary of it all. One, he is neutral. It is about time politics came out of football and these divisive teams,” he said.

“Two, he is experienced in football and not only that he is got a profession elsewhere,” he added.

During the last FAZ elections held in 2016, Simataa supported Kamanga who went on to win the contest after beating the then incumbent Kalusha Bwalya.

Simataa has now fallen out with Kamanga.

