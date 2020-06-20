United Party for National Development Chairperson for Southern Province, Billard Makwembo, has appealed to party members across Southern Province to remain united during the period of intraparty elections as the party prepare for the 2021 general elections.

UPND South Provincial Chairperson Billard Makwembo

Monze (20.06.2020)

As Southern Province UPND Chairperson, allow me to appeal to all members across the province to ensure that laid down procedures and processes during this period of intraparty elections are followed as we prepare for the 2021 general elections.

It has come to the attention of the party that some people aspiring for positions at various levels of the party have been going round enticing electoral colleges with huge sums of money in exchange for votes contrary to the provisions of the party and the spirit of democracy. This trend unfortunately does not reflect the free will spirit that binds us together under the umbrella of loyalty, patriotism and commitment to party values.

Allow me to advice and urge all competitors to avoid using inducements but allow people choose their leadership that will assist President Hakainde Hichilema marshal enough support to form the next government under the spirit of free will in line with democratic tenets.

My appeal to everyone with the little resources to spare is to urge them channel such resources towards party mobilization, NRC as well as Voters registration which needs to be done in earnest for the benefit of all.

The general membership is therefore advised to remain above board in avoiding differences during this period that would lead to unnecessary divisions to the joy of potential infiltrators that would cause divisions from within.

Allow me to thank our members at ward, district and Constituencies for holding free and fair Elections. My appeal is remain united because we have a huge task of delivering President HH into statehouse.

Let us remain united under the vision of our founding fathers led by Anderson Mazoka and now carried on by President Hakainde Hichilema in true brotherhood and harmony.

Despite the many challenges, trials and tribulations, we have stood strong and come out victorious. These intraparty elections should leave us more united and focused on the duty ahead.

