The Ndola Magistrates Court has granted celebrity photographer Chellah Tukuta a K5,000 bail in his own recognisance.
Tukuta has been in police cells for 10 days moving from dufffeng police stations between Lusaka and Ndola.
In this matter, Tukuta, 34, four counts of offences, one of which is triable by the High Court.
His Lawyer Chimuka Magubbwi complained to Ndola Magistrate Misozi Banda that it has now become fashionable for the police to over hold suspects facing misdemeanor charges.
There are fears that Chellah could be rearrested on fresh charges.
Terrible editing
it is concerning to see that the government is far much worse than the colonial masters going by what history teaches and also by stories shared to us form those living at the time.
Sensible sense tells us that the current president is the one letting all this to happen. This is in sharp contrast to common belief that the president is being misled. Looking and listening to the president’s speech, it is evident that he is fully aware that there is blatant disregard to the law by officials in his government.
thief chilufya chitalu was granted bail same day with serious offences which in other countries attracts death penalty. Chellah with misdemeanor charges is made to spend 10 days in cells.welcome to zambia!!
The problem in Zambia is that when the time to punish those abusing State Institutions comes, some people will still side with them. The Police can’t hold anybody for that long without the knowledge of their Minister and the Commander in Chief. So don’t direct your anger at wrong people, they’re just following instructions.
The law is the Law. The allegations against this childish loose cannon photographer are different from those against dr chilufya. So to expect the same outcomes in relation to bail is just plain ignorant. This small boy has a long list of allegations from various people in different parts of the country so the courts have followed procedure and dealt with this thr right way. We have confidence that justice shall be served. Kz
KZ needs psychotic treatment to be normal. Note; he has tangent views on every story that come on this site. He qualifies as a guinea pig for diagnostic training. Since he is in UK but thinks positively is in Zambia is one evidence of being MAD. KZ will be sectioned and put in isolation for his and other people safety.
At least a “Celebrity” is out. But agony to the “noncelebrities” the NGO do not show concern. I tell you, this NGO world is very unfair except you are a political cadre or their sympathizer. I look up to heaven…..where does my help come from?
The boy has learnt a lesson. Hopefully he is intact. Those thieves in the cells are merciless. Hopefully he carried vaselene with him.
Another own goal for Lungu and his PF government. Just as they did to HH they have now made Chellah much stronger, he has also seen first hand the conditions of the cells. Viva youth power, One Zambia One Nation.
TOLE KZ WHETHER U MOCK HIM ATLEAST WE ARE SEEING THROUGH HIS STRUGGLE HIS ABLE TO FEED HIS FAMILY WHEN U ARE JUST BUSY BOASTING FOR NOTHING.AMAFI CHABE CHABE