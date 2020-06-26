The Ndola Magistrates Court has granted celebrity photographer Chellah Tukuta a K5,000 bail in his own recognisance.

Tukuta has been in police cells for 10 days moving from dufffeng police stations between Lusaka and Ndola.

In this matter, Tukuta, 34, four counts of offences, one of which is triable by the High Court.

His Lawyer Chimuka Magubbwi complained to Ndola Magistrate Misozi Banda that it has now become fashionable for the police to over hold suspects facing misdemeanor charges.

There are fears that Chellah could be rearrested on fresh charges.

[Read 543 times, 543 reads today]