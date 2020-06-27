The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has appealed to members of the public to report all radio and television stations that are in the habit of broadcasting unethical and unprofessional content.
Speaking to journalist in Choma, IBA Board Chairperson Mabel Mun’gomba, says the Authority has an open-door policy which allows members of the public to log in complaints against broadcasting stations perceived to be deviating from their mandates in their broadcast.
Mrs. Mun’gomba said listeners and viewers have a huge role to play in the promotion of ethical and professional journalism.
She has since urged the public to take advantage of the IBA in voicing out their concerns as the authority is mandated to oversee the operations of broadcasting stations.
Mrs. Mun’gomba, accompanied by IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma, is in southern Province on a tour to check on compliance levels to the IBA Act by Commercial and Community radio stations.
She further disclosed that her tour is so far impressive as most radio stations in the province are running various innovative programs.
The IBA Chairperson noted that despite financial challenges affecting most radio stations, management has been able to sponsor some of their employees for skills development.
We most certainly will. Our Media must be Fair and Balanced.
Hi IBA, I wish to report ZESCO for planning to broadcast loadshedding remotely to switch off our appliances using their so-called smart meters. Stop them please and save the country the over $40Million US Dollars they want to waste or we’ll be forced to do a Malawi for any further infringements on our rights!
Tell them mama Mabel, especially these UPND sympathizers and mouthpieces. All of these radios and TV need to operate under the law and not spread misinformation and fake news. They should be our partners in the development of this nation. That means they should help our PF government spread the information and national agenda and infrastructure development. Because if you don’t we are coming for you and we not hesitate to shut you down. You have been warned. Kz
Haha thank you my clone above. You are making my life easier. I am sure I have frustrated you so much such that I have managed to turn you into a pf supporter. I just hope you can vote next year. Please travel to Zambia and hope you have all your papers, so that you vote for pf.
So how do people know what’s unethical or unprofessional? Because the PF cadres will consider any discussion concerning the state of the country “unethical and unprofessional.” I hear a PF cadre saying, “IBA…I heard them talking on the radio about how bad the economy is, and how load shedding is affecting their operations. I could’ve heard more, but electricity went out in my house. Go and arrest them and revoke their license, because they’re being unethical.” IBA replies: “Great job. We’ll check them out. And we’ll send you a small token of appreciation for reporting them. What would you like us to send to you?” PF cadre replies. “Some candles and matches, please. And…” suddenly his phone battery dies.