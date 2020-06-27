The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has appealed to members of the public to report all radio and television stations that are in the habit of broadcasting unethical and unprofessional content.

Speaking to journalist in Choma, IBA Board Chairperson Mabel Mun’gomba, says the Authority has an open-door policy which allows members of the public to log in complaints against broadcasting stations perceived to be deviating from their mandates in their broadcast.

Mrs. Mun’gomba said listeners and viewers have a huge role to play in the promotion of ethical and professional journalism.

She has since urged the public to take advantage of the IBA in voicing out their concerns as the authority is mandated to oversee the operations of broadcasting stations.

Mrs. Mun’gomba, accompanied by IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma, is in southern Province on a tour to check on compliance levels to the IBA Act by Commercial and Community radio stations.

She further disclosed that her tour is so far impressive as most radio stations in the province are running various innovative programs.

The IBA Chairperson noted that despite financial challenges affecting most radio stations, management has been able to sponsor some of their employees for skills development.

