UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has demanded for an explanation on why government has abstained to release the Financial Intelligence Centre Report which every year is released in May.
Mr Mweetwa suspects that the delay in releasing the FIC report is the creation of the ruling PF that the document can be tampered with.
He said the PF is dam scared with the FIC reports because it not only tells all the ills of top government offices but also names and shames corrupt officials.
He warned that the PF should not be tempted to alter the function of FIC as doing so is tantamount to violating the constitution from which it was born.
He demanded that the government should with immediate release the FIC report for 2019 failure to which the UPND will be force to speculate that the government is trying to doctor.
The report was given to investigative wings. Good practice. Those UPND members on FIC bOard are no longer available to help
You want to use it as political tool for your 2021 campaigns?
Don’t get worked out of a piece of paper that yields no results.
Let the folks at FIC do their job.
You as a parliamentarian, have a duty. A duty to make laws not to wait for reports. There’s due procedure for FIC.
Go and debate bill 10. That’s your job.
Give people a debate on bill 10 you good for nothing walk-out puppet parliamentary upndead.
You poke your nose in FIC forgetting to do your homework. Parliament should with immediate effect debate the bill 10 this seating failure to which the people will be forced to take the deads to task, no vote for you. I hope you will walk out 2021 polls as well.
Damn it! What FIC report.
Are financial investigation skills available in the Financial Intelligence Centre also available in the ACC and DEC? I hv every reason to doubt it.