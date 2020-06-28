Today’s Scripture

“…For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow…”

(James 1:3, NLT)

When God is Silent

Sometimes when we’re being tested by discouragement, it seems God is silent. We pray and don’t hear anything. We read the Scripture and still come away feeling as though God is a million miles away. It’s easy to think something must be wrong. But remember, this is a test. You have to pass the test of being faithful where you are. Keep stretching, praying, and believing. The next step is coming—an increased step, a favor step, a healing step, a breakthrough step.

When God is silent, don’t assume He’s left you or is mad at you. He is right there with you during the test. His silence is a sign that He has great confidence in you and He has prepared you, and now He is watching to see if you have learned. He knows you will come through the test victoriously or He would not have permitted you to be tested. Keep being your best with what you have.

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You for the good plan You have for my life. Even when I don’t understand things, I choose to put my hope and trust in You. Help me to live in Your joy and pass the discouragement test when You seem to be silent. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

