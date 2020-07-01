9.5 C
Economy

British Government to help Zambia to move towards a sustainable debt trajectory

British Government to help Zambia to move towards a sustainable debt trajectory
THE British Government says it will help Zambia to move towards a sustainable debt trajectory and access emergency international financing support.

British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley says this will be achieved by working with the international community, other partners, and the Zambian Government.

Mr. Woolley said this at a meeting held with President Edgar Lungu today.

He said the two discussed a number of issues including the UK Support against COVID-19 in Zambia and globally.

Mr. Woolley was accompanied by Wilf Mwamba, the High Commission’s Head of Governance and Human Development and Head of COVID Health Response Dr. Sarah Goldsmith.

Mr. Woolley told the President that the UK has committed over 16 Million Kwacha of support via the World Health Organisation -WHO- to the Ministry of Health and other organisations in Zambia for preparedness in the face of COVID-19.

He said this includes the provision of expert training to over 2-hundred health workers, strengthening health surveillance systems at 16 points of entry, provision of essential medical supplies, and preparation of a range of communication materials to support awareness among health professionals and the general public.

Mr. Woolley said the UK has further provided four vehicles to the Zambian National Public Health Institute through DFID to help surveillance teams in monitoring and transporting of COVID-19 tests.

He said the British government has also committed about 10 million Kwacha to an initiative aimed at improving water supply and sanitation in high-density urban areas in Lusaka as well as six other districts in the country.

Mr. Woolley said the UK has also contributed about 60 million Kwacha to the Ministry of Health to support the country’s National Action Plan in tackling anti-microbial resistance through reinforcing existing surveillance systems and strengthening laboratory infrastructure.

