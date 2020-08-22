Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19 and the condition is stable. Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this during the routine Covid -19 update in Lusaka today.

And, Dr. Chilufya said the ministry has opened a clinic to enable them review people that were affected by covid. He said the country has the capacity to test for covid-19 in all the ten provinces.

Dr. Chilufya said the government is in discussions with stakeholders on the need to explore various testing platforms as part of the measure to halt the further spread of the pandemic.

He said the ministry has also started assessing some labs both from the private and public institutions so that they can be included in the database as a way to strengthen laboratory logistics.

Dr. Chilufya said the supply chain for reagents and other supplies for testing for Covid-19 have been hampered due to the global demand for commodities.

And the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 204 new Covid-19 cases, 2 facility deaths of which One is from Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching hospital while the other is from Kasama.

The country has also recorded 505 discharges while 52 patients are still admitted in levy with 37 on oxygen while 2 are in ICU.

And, Pathology and Laboratories Services National Coordinator Aaron Shibemba said the country has four testing platforms for Covid-19 to enable a quick release of the results.

Dr. Shibemba said provinces have the capacity to test for Covid-19.