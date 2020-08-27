9.5 C
Bishop John Mambo Accused of Being an Opposition UPND Member after Pictures Emerge

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mamba has been accused of being a politician and bonafide member of the Opposition United party for National Development (UPND) led by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

This follows the appearance of pictures on social media showing the Bishop Mambo with UPND Regalia strapped on his shoulders for distribution.

According to the allegations leveled by the ruling Patriotic Front(PF), Bishop Mambo was on Saturday 22 August 2020 in Rufunsa District in Lusaka province were he and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema held a closed-door meeting which led the duo meeting Chief Mupashya of Soli speaking people of Rufunsa.

The allegations further stated that Bishop Mambo further joined UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema in distributing UPND campaign materials and masks.

Reports further said that Bishop Mambo was also spotted in Nyimba where he met UPND officials at a named location and discussed ways of dislodging the ruling Patriotic Front from the government.

At the same event, Bishop Mambo also unveiled Nicholas Phiri, who is also a member of CISCA and founder and boss for Zitukule Consortium, as one of the UPND and Hakainde’s campaign ambassadors based in the Eastern Province.

Bishop John Mambo pausing for Picture with a UPND cadre
Bishop John Mambo pausing for Picture with a UPND cadre

  3. Somebody please tell us what law he has broken, and or if he has committed a crime? We have our tribal kings singing praises of the ruling party as well as do so-called Bishops. It was only in the last seven days that Bishops, not one, but a number of them raised a chorus of praise for the ruling party.

  4. I don’t see anything wrong with him affiliating to any political party, its his constitutional right. It can only be wrong if he used it while in church preaching, like Joshua Banda is accused to have done. Where are the Pastors for Lungu and which political party do they belong to?

  7. When I said cisca is funded by hh and his stooges I was called all sorts. The truth has a funny way of revealing itself. Now if I should just hear Piiiim

  9. When I said cisca is funded by hh and his stooges I was called all sorts. The truth has a funny way of revealing itself. Now if I should just hear Piiiim.

    Yours truly kz

  10. NOTHING WRONG. EXCEPT THAT HE SHOULD NOT PRETEND TO BE A NON-COMPROMISED “BISHOP”. HE IS A UPND CADRE AND IT IS NOT WRONG TO COME OUT IN THE OPEN. A TRUE CHRISTIAN MUST NOT HIDE HIS IDENTITY. EVEN SOME PF AFFILIATED ORGANISATIONS SHOULD ALSO DO THE SAME. PERIOD.

    • He is not obliged to reveal his choice of a party, he even has a democratic right to hide it if he so wishes. So don’t mislead people here….

  11. This is total madness, whether he is UPND,FDD, or fwelele fwelele how does it concern us. He has a democratic right, so wake up smell the coffee and start packing with a legacy underlined with total failure in government. Do I need to remind you of what the economic statistics of the country are saying with your currency still being the second worst performing currency in the world. If I were you I would seat still and reflect…..

