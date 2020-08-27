Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mamba has been accused of being a politician and bonafide member of the Opposition United party for National Development (UPND) led by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

This follows the appearance of pictures on social media showing the Bishop Mambo with UPND Regalia strapped on his shoulders for distribution.

According to the allegations leveled by the ruling Patriotic Front(PF), Bishop Mambo was on Saturday 22 August 2020 in Rufunsa District in Lusaka province were he and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema held a closed-door meeting which led the duo meeting Chief Mupashya of Soli speaking people of Rufunsa.

The allegations further stated that Bishop Mambo further joined UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema in distributing UPND campaign materials and masks.

Reports further said that Bishop Mambo was also spotted in Nyimba where he met UPND officials at a named location and discussed ways of dislodging the ruling Patriotic Front from the government.

At the same event, Bishop Mambo also unveiled Nicholas Phiri, who is also a member of CISCA and founder and boss for Zitukule Consortium, as one of the UPND and Hakainde’s campaign ambassadors based in the Eastern Province.



