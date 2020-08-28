Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has called on High Court Judges to ensure that the law is interpreted in a manner that reflects the needs of society.
Speaking during a webinar launch of the High Court Amendment rules Statutory Instrument Number 58 which stipulates the management of cases, Justice Mambilima indicated that High Court Judges should not be passive.
The Chief Justice explained that the power and discretion of case management reside in the High Court Judges, hence they are expected to manage cases at every step of the proceedings.
She however emphasised the need for High Court Judges to be conversant with cases before them so that they can interpret the rules accordingly and guide counsels as well as litigants.
The Chief Justice added that the High Court should provide efficient services by delivering judgment and rulings within a specific period of time.
Speaking earlier, High Court Advisory Committee on Training and Continuing Education Chairperson, Mungeni Mulenga noted that SI No. 58 of 2020 is a progressive amendment to the previous rules.
Judge Mulenga disclosed that after a long process of consultations with various entities, the amendment rules were passed by the Chief Justice and later came out in June this year.
She indicated the critical role played by the judicial system in the country and that the SI will enhance case management.
