Friday, August 28, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

Interpret the Law in a manner that reflects the needs of society, Chief Justice tells High Court Judge

By Chief Editor
Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has called on High Court Judges to ensure that the law is interpreted in a manner that reflects the needs of society.

Speaking during a webinar launch of the High Court Amendment rules Statutory Instrument Number 58 which stipulates the management of cases, Justice Mambilima indicated that High Court Judges should not be passive.

The Chief Justice explained that the power and discretion of case management reside in the High Court Judges, hence they are expected to manage cases at every step of the proceedings.

She however emphasised the need for High Court Judges to be conversant with cases before them so that they can interpret the rules accordingly and guide counsels as well as litigants.

The Chief Justice added that the High Court should provide efficient services by delivering judgment and rulings within a specific period of time.

Speaking earlier, High Court Advisory Committee on Training and Continuing Education Chairperson, Mungeni Mulenga noted that SI No. 58 of 2020 is a progressive amendment to the previous rules.

Judge Mulenga disclosed that after a long process of consultations with various entities, the amendment rules were passed by the Chief Justice and later came out in June this year.

She indicated the critical role played by the judicial system in the country and that the SI will enhance case management.

  4. I admire My Lady ChiefJustice Mrs Ireene Mambilima. Cool , calm and collected. As a lawyer I will heed to the call to uphold justice and maintain professional intergrity for public interest and confidence.
    May God bless the bench and the bar of justice

    I think you being the Chief Justice madam you have compromised with the judiciary from the time ECL became president. This is not how we knew you during the time of Mwanawasa madam. Today’s judiciary had lost its integricy than before where whenever a case is brought in connection to a PF member or leader, all Zambians result to say its a none starter and either aquital or lack merrit and thrown away.
    All ACC cases connected to leaders not even a single case has ever been effective.

  7. IN ZAMBIA.
    IF CADRES CAN TAKE OVER FROM ARMY, POLICE, ALL SECURITY WINGS, THEN WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT.
    WHICH LAW.

